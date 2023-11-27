New Perspective on Russian Soldiers’ Desire to Leave Ukraine War

In a recent revelation, secret recordings have provided insights into the growing number of Russian soldiers yearning to leave the ongoing war in Ukraine. The intercepted audio calls shed light on the soldiers’ desire to escape the harsh realities of the battlefield, highlighting their use of coded language to discuss the number of casualties.

It has become common for Russian soldiers to refer to “200s” as a shorthand for the deceased and “300s” for the wounded. However, an even more concerning term has emerged – “500s,” which refers to individuals who refuse to fight. These recordings, obtained by The Associated Press, offer a rare glimpse into the war from the perspective of Russian soldiers, a viewpoint often overlooked by Western media due to Russia’s strict control of information surrounding the conflict.

The conversations, recorded in January 2023, originate from the Kharkiv, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions of Ukraine. The soldiers speaking in these calls come from diverse backgrounds, ranging from professional soldiers initially involved in Russia’s invasion to men compelled to serve in difficult conditions, regardless of their previous occupations.

In one conversation between brothers, a soldier in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region describes the grim reality of the situation: “There’s no f—— ‘dying the death of the brave’ here. You just die like a f—— earthworm.” This statement illustrates the harshness of the war and the soldiers’ desperate desire to leave.

Despite Moscow’s attempts to recruit and retain soldiers through contracts with the military, the prospect of further mobilization remains. In October, Russia’s annual autumn conscription draft attracted approximately 130,000 young men. Although authorities claim that conscripts will not be sent to Ukraine, they automatically become reservists after one year of service – making them prime candidates for future mobilization.

The AP has verified the identities of the people in these calls through conversations with their relatives and soldiers currently serving in Ukraine. To protect their privacy, names have been omitted in the recordings. While the extent of these soldiers’ sentiments represents a small portion of Russia’s armed forces, the desperation expressed in their voices mirrors the increasing number of legal cases against soldiers refusing to fight.

One soldier describes the conflict in Ukraine as “simply genocide,” expressing concern that if it doesn’t end soon, the Ukrainians may be led to the Kremlin themselves. Another soldier, Artyom, remains committed to the fight despite being stationed in eastern Ukraine for eight relentless months. He dismisses inquiries into his loyalty, saying, “Just stop asking me these stupid questions.”

The Russian Kremlin and Ministry of Defense have refrained from commenting on these findings, leaving the soldiers’ grievances unanswered.

