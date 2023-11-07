Unveiling the Atmosphere of Joy at the Synod on Synodality

The ongoing Synod on Synodality at the Vatican is shedding light on the importance of active listening and communication within the Church. Pope Francis emphasized the priority of listening, urging journalists to convey this message to the public. The pontiff recounted how past synods were influenced by worldly opinions and media pressures before they even commenced.

Rather than relying on assumptions and speculation, the Church should engage in genuine dialogue. Pope Francis highlighted the Synod on the Family and the Synod for the Amazon as examples where public opinion mistakenly anticipated certain outcomes. It is essential to avoid succumbing to external pressures and instead focus on fostering authentic conversations during synodal assemblies.

To ensure transparency and facilitate understanding, the Synod on Synodality has established a “Commission for Information.” This commission is responsible for reporting on the progress of the synodal assembly. However, participants are prohibited from recording, filming, or disclosing their interventions during the Synod’s General Congregations and Working Groups.

During official press briefings, the president of the information commission, Paolo Ruffini, provides an overview of the assembly’s structure and highlights various themes that have emerged from discussions. While detailed accounts of the interventions are not shared, a comprehensive audiovisual recording is maintained in the archives of the General Secretariat of the Synod.

One particularly notable feature of the Synod on Synodality is the prevailing atmosphere of joy within Paul VI Hall. Despite occasional tensions, Sheila Pires, the secretary of the Synod’s information commission, emphasized the overwhelming sense of joy that permeates the assembly.

In conclusion, the Synod on Synodality serves as a reminder of the significance of active listening, genuine dialogue, and transparent communication within the Church. By prioritizing these aspects and avoiding undue external pressures, the Church can engage in fruitful discussions that contribute to its continued growth and progress.