Thailand’s King’s Son Makes Surprise Visit to Child-Care Centre After 27 Years

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, the second-eldest son of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, recently made a surprise visit to his homeland after being away for 27 years. During his visit, he went to a child-care center for underprivileged families, which is supported by the royal family.

In a departure from the formal attire usually associated with the royal family, Vacharaesorn chose a casual outfit of jeans and a black shirt. He posed for photographs in front of portraits of his father and grandfather, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who reigned for 70 years until his passing in 2016.

“I am delighted to return… I have been away for a long time, 27 years. It is like a dream come true to be back,” Vacharaesorn shared with reporters during his visit to the Foundation for Slum Child Care in Bangkok.

While the Royal Palace has not commented on his visit, many Thais were surprised by his return. A photo of Vacharaesorn, posted on his Facebook page, garnered tens of thousands of likes. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the hashtag #SonOfTenReturnToThailand trended with nearly 390,000 mentions. This reflects the curiosity and interest of the Thai people in the activities of the royal family.

Vacharaesorn is the second of four sons from King Vajiralongkorn’s second wife, Sujarinee Vivacharawongse. After their divorce in 1996, Vacharaesorn and his siblings were estranged from the rest of the royal family and moved abroad.

Unlike his younger sister, who was eventually welcomed back into the royal family and given the royal title Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, Vacharaesorn has no formal royal title. However, he maintains a special status as the grandson of a monarch, a title bestowed upon him during his childhood.

The visit by Vacharaesorn comes at a time when Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the king’s eldest child, remains in a coma due to a severe heart condition. As Thailand awaits the naming of an official heir, Vacharaesorn’s surprise return to the country has provided a fresh perspective on the dynamics within the royal family.

In conclusion, Vacharaesorn’s visit to the child-care center marks a significant moment for the royal family and the Thai people. It highlights the complexities of royal relationships and the ongoing interest in the activities of the monarchy.