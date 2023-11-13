New Article: Ethiopia’s Mega-Dam Negotiations Continue Amidst Ongoing Disagreements

The second round of trilateral negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has recently concluded, leaving Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt without a definitive agreement on the contentious project. Despite pledges to continue talks in good faith, the negotiations have failed to address the concerns of Ethiopia’s downstream neighbors.

Representatives from Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt gathered in Addis Ababa for a two-day discussion, where they aimed to resolve key issues surrounding the GERD. However, no concrete progress was made during this round of negotiations, leading to inconclusive results.

Ambassador Seleshi Bekele, who led the Ethiopian negotiating team, expressed Ethiopia’s commitment to continue engaging constructively. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Egypt stated that the talks did not yield any significant advancements. Egypt further emphasized that Ethiopia rejected compromise solutions and internationally agreed-upon technical arrangements that could accommodate its interests without impeding on the rights of downstream nations.

The primary concern throughout these protracted negotiations has been the impact of the dam on downstream water flow, particularly for Egypt and Sudan. With water being a vital resource for agriculture, drinking water, and overall livelihoods, both countries have stressed the urgency of finding a fair solution. The United Nations has even warned that Egypt could face water scarcity as early as 2025, exacerbating the vulnerability of drought-prone areas in Sudan due to climate change.

In February 2022, Ethiopia announced the commencement of electricity generation from the dam, showcasing its significance in the country’s development plans. Once fully operational, the giant hydroelectric dam has the potential to produce over 5,000 megawatts and contribute to addressing Ethiopia’s energy needs.

However, the fundamental disagreement persists between Ethiopia and its downstream neighbors regarding the dam’s filling and operation, as well as mechanisms for resolving future disputes. To address these concerns, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had previously agreed to finalize a deal within four months. Unfortunately, this latest round of negotiations indicates that a resolution is still out of reach.

As discussions continue, it remains to be seen how all parties involved will navigate the complex issues surrounding the GERD. The importance of finding a fair and sustainable agreement that satisfies each country’s needs while safeguarding shared resources cannot be overstated.

Source

FAQ:

1. What is the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)?

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a massive hydroelectric dam project located in Ethiopia. It aims to generate electricity and support the country’s development plans.

2. Why are negotiations held for the GERD?

Negotiations are necessary due to the potential impact of the dam on downstream countries, particularly Egypt and Sudan. It is crucial to address concerns over water flow, filling and operation, and mechanisms for resolving future disputes.

3. What are the main concerns of downstream countries?

Downstream countries, such as Egypt and Sudan, are primarily concerned about the availability of water for agriculture, drinking water, and overall livelihoods. They emphasize the importance of finding a fair and sustainable solution to ensure shared resources are adequately managed.