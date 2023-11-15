Gaza’s Second-Largest Hospital Facing Imminent Danger as Evacuation Remains Impossible

In a distressing turn of events, Gaza’s second-largest hospital, Al Quds Hospital, finds itself at the center of an imminent Israeli airstrike. Despite repeated warnings from Israel to vacate the premises, the hospital has persistently emphasized the impossibility of such an evacuation due to the numerous patients it is currently treating and the thousands of displaced civilians it is sheltering.

Videos circulating on social media unveil the devastating aftermath of airstrikes in Tal Al Hawa, the neighborhood housing Al Quds Hospital, where billows of smoke loom ominously just a few blocks away.

Israeli Defense Forces representative, Maj. Nir Dinar, clarified that the hospital had received a multitude of warnings over the course of three weeks. However, hospital officials confirm having received only two calls on Sunday, indicating that the IDF had planned a series of airstrikes, not only targeting the hospital but also the surrounding area to eliminate Hamas terrorists.

Hamas’s strategy of utilizing civilian infrastructures, such as hospitals and schools, as hiding places has created a moral dilemma for Israel, leading to the unfortunate targeting of such establishments.

The hospital’s internal Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reports that the calls to evacuate were accompanied by explicit threats, holding the organization fully accountable for the lives of every individual present in the building. This escalation marks a definitive shift, as previous warnings merely urged the hospital to evacuate the vicinity to avoid any potential hazards.

Raed Al Nems, head of media for the PRCS, expressed how this particular warning was unlike any previous ones. He explained, “In the past days, they used to say we needed to evacuate because they will be targeting the area. This time it was clear that they wanted to target us.”

Despite the increasing danger, the hospital’s dedication to providing medical care to its patients remains unwavering. With hundreds of patients undergoing treatment, including those in critical condition and children in incubators, the logistical challenges of evacuation become insurmountable.

In their plea for assistance, the PRCS calls upon Israel and humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza to rally behind the hospital’s cause and advocate for the IDF to refrain from further airstrikes in the area. The hospital’s statement resounds with urgency, urging the international community, the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the UN system, and international agencies to intervene swiftly to protect Al Quds Hospital, along with all other healthcare facilities in Gaza, and prevent an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

As the situation escalates, the hospital faces additional obstacles. Ambulances are rendered inoperable due to fuel shortages, and crucial medical supplies are rapidly depleting. This critical shortage has deteriorated to such an extent that the United Nations World Food Programme reported instances of aid supplies being looted amidst growing hunger and despair in Gaza.

FAQs:

Q: Why is Israel targeting hospitals and schools in Gaza?

A: Israel perceives these civilian infrastructures as potential hiding places for Hamas terrorists, creating a challenging ethical predicament.

Q: Is Al Quds Hospital receiving sufficient support from the international community?

A: The hospital has called for immediate intervention from the international community, humanitarian organizations, and relevant global entities to safeguard the hospital and prevent further airstrikes.

Q: What challenges does the hospital face in evacuating its premises?

A: Evacuation remains impossible due to the hospital’s significant patient load, including critically ill patients and infants in incubators, for whom relocation poses a substantial risk to their well-being.

Q: What are the immediate concerns regarding the hospital’s operations?

A: The hospital is facing a dire shortage of fuel and medical supplies, impeding its ability to provide essential care and support to patients.