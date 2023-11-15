New Airstrikes Heighten Tensions in Gaza

Israel launched a second airstrike on the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza, deepening the international outcry over its offensive in the besieged enclave. The densely-populated camp was targeted for the second time in two days, causing catastrophic damage and casualties. The strikes also hit the vicinity of the Al Quds hospital in Gaza City, where thousands of displaced people are taking shelter.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that the airstrikes were aimed at a Hamas command and control complex and were carried out based on precise intelligence. However, the Civil Defense in Hamas-run Gaza described the strikes as a “second massacre,” with reports of at least 80 people killed and hundreds injured.

Amid the escalating violence, the United Nations Human Rights Office expressed concerns that the attacks on Jabalya could amount to war crimes, given the high number of civilian casualties and the extensive destruction. The devastation caused by Israel’s weeks-long bombardment of Gaza has already claimed the lives of over 8,700 people, with women, children, and the elderly accounting for more than 70% of the casualties.

The international community has been responding to Israel’s actions in Gaza with diplomatic measures and condemnation. Countries like Jordan, Chile, Colombia, and Bolivia have taken steps such as recalling ambassadors or breaking diplomatic relations. Calls for a ceasefire and a humanitarian truce have grown more urgent, but the airstrikes continue despite these appeals.

In the early hours of Thursday, new explosions were witnessed over Gaza City, signaling a continuation of the violence. The Israeli military has claimed to be at the gates of Gaza City and has announced that it has breached Hamas’ defensive frontline in northern Gaza, expanding its fighting into the strip.

As the conflict intensifies and civilian casualties mount, the world anxiously awaits a resolution to the crisis in Gaza. What started as a targeted offensive has evolved into a devastating situation with no end in sight.

(Source: CNN)