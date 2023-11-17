Gaza Hospital Discovery: Second Israeli Hostage Found Dead

In a tragic turn of events, the body of a second Israeli hostage has been discovered near Gaza’s largest hospital complex, according to Israeli military officials. Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old soldier in Israel’s Combat Intelligence Collection Corps 414th unit, had been abducted by Hamas militants in the Oct. 7 attacks. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed her death after Hamas released images of her lifeless body, claiming she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Marciano’s body was recovered by Israeli troops from a structure near the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip and transferred to Israeli territory. This chilling discovery follows the finding of Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old mother of five who had also been taken hostage, in a similar “structure” adjacent to the hospital. The IDF accuses Hamas terrorists of abducting and murdering both hostages.

The situation in Gaza has escalated rapidly, with Hamas storming the Nahal Oz IDF base on Oct. 7 and taking around 240 people captive. The attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,200 individuals. In response, Israel launched a major bombing campaign and ground incursions into Gaza, vowing to dismantle Hamas. Throughout this conflict, the Shifa Hospital has become a focal point of concern, as Israel claims that Hamas operates a command center beneath it. However, Hamas denies the allegation.

Recent developments have provided more insight into the allegations. Late Thursday, the Israeli military announced the discovery of an operational tunnel shaft and a vehicle containing weapons at the hospital complex. Israel insists that this evidence justifies the removal of the hospital’s protections under international humanitarian law. Human Rights Watch Director Louis Charbonneau disagrees, stating that the evidence released so far is insufficient.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also weighed in, claiming Israel has “concrete evidence” of the Hamas command center beneath the hospital. He argues that Israel’s attempts to combat Hamas with minimal civilian casualties have been unsuccessful, blaming Hamas for using Palestinian civilians as shields. Tragically, the death toll continues to rise, with at least 11,470 people having been killed in Gaza over the past six weeks.

The situation on the ground exacerbates the humanitarian crisis. A communications blackout and lack of fuel have caused the suspension of humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza, leaving the enclave with scarce food supplies. The UN’s World Food Programme reports that just 10 percent of the necessary food supplies are reaching Gaza, placing almost the entire population in urgent need of assistance. As winter approaches, the lack of clean water and overcrowded shelters further threaten the well-being of civilians, creating the immediate risk of starvation.

FAQ