Second Group of Hostages Released Following Cease-Fire Agreement

A second group of hostages, who were held captive by Hamas militants since the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, have been released after an hours-long delay. The release was part of a temporary cease-fire agreement brokered by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt. In return, Palestinian women and children jailed in Israel were also freed.

The group of 17 hostages includes 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals. Among those released is 9-year-old Emily Hand, an Israeli-Irish girl who was initially believed to have been killed by Hamas. The hostages were initially transferred by the Red Cross across the Gaza-Egypt border. The Israeli hostages were then flown to Israel, where they will receive medical evaluations before reuniting with their families.

The release of the hostages came after an hours-long delay due to accusations from Hamas that Israel was not complying with the terms of the cease-fire. However, with the assistance of Qatar and Egyptian mediators, the obstacles were overcome, and Hamas finally agreed to release the hostages.

As part of the agreement, 39 Palestinians, including 33 children and six women, who were jailed in Israel, were also released and transferred to the occupied West Bank by the Red Cross.

President Biden played a central role in the negotiations and had multiple phone calls with Qatari leaders to help resolve the holdups. The release of the second group of hostages follows the release of an initial group of 24 hostages on Friday.

The four-day cease-fire allows for the entry of aid trucks into the Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by the conflict. It also calls for the release of a total of 50 Hamas-held hostages, all of whom are women and children, over the course of four days. In exchange, 150 Palestinian women and children held in Israel will also be released.

