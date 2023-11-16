New Earthquake Shakes South of Naples, Italy: Insights and Concerns

A recent earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck the southern region of Naples, Italy, marking the second earthquake within a week’s time. The volcanic area, known as Campi Flegrei or Phlegraean fields, experienced its strongest earthquake in 40 years just a few days prior to this event. Although there was slight damage to buildings, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Campi Flegrei is a fascinating volcanic area consisting of multiple ancient volcanoes that have been active for thousands of years, dating back to around 39,000 years ago. It stretches across 200 kilometers (125 miles) under the Bay of Naples, Ischia, and Capri. This region has witnessed increased seismic activity in recent times, including several minor earthquakes preceding the two major ones. A notable geological phenomenon known as bradyseism is responsible for the cyclic uplift and gradual lowering of the ground in these volcanic fields.

Interestingly, the last significant eruption of Campi Flegrei occurred in 1538, resulting in the formation of a new mountain in the bay. It has been recorded that Campi Flegrei has already experienced 2,868 earthquakes in 2023, with a significant number occurring in August alone. This escalating seismic activity has raised concerns among experts.

Carlo Doglioni, the head of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), addressed the potential outcomes of the situation in front of the Italian government’s Environmental Commission’s lower chamber. He presented two scenarios: the more favorable scenario being that the current bradyseism crisis ends similarly to how it did in 1983-84, and the worst scenario being a major eruption comparable to the one in 1538. The unpredictability of the situation necessitates ongoing monitoring and study.

During the 1983-1984 episode of bradyseism, the ground in Campi Flegrei rose by an astounding 3.5 meters (11.5 feet). Considering the potential risks, the INGV has requested the municipality of Naples to conduct evacuations of residents living closest to the volcanic area. This is crucial to assess the vulnerability of these areas to potential structural damage caused by the rising soil. It is worth noting that many of the structures in question were built within the past two decades, making them particularly susceptible.

Italy’s civil protection agency estimates that approximately 800,000 people reside in the designated “yellow zone,” while around 500,000 people live in the highest-risk “red zone” near the seismic region. To prepare for such a scenario, the evacuation plan, last tested in 2019, is now being demanded by local residents to be reviewed and updated. This will ensure that everyone is aware of the appropriate measures to be taken in the event of an eruption.

In conclusion, the recent earthquake activity in the Campi Flegrei volcanic area near Naples has sparked concerns regarding the possibility of a major eruption. While experts continue to monitor the situation, it is crucial to prioritize the safety of residents living in the proximity of the volcanic region. Evacuation plans must be updated and communicated effectively to ensure the well-being of those at risk.