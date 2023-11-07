The Perilous Challenge of Removing Russian Minefields in Ukraine

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces is facing a formidable obstacle: extensive minefields strategically laid by the enemy. Experts assert that Russia has employed innovative methods to deploy these minefields as part of their defensive strategy. The minefields have proven to be a significant factor in the casualties sustained by Ukrainian forces and the slower progress of their counteroffensive.

Military expert Rob Lee highlights the intensity of the combat experienced by Ukrainian infantry troops as they advanced on foot over several weeks. Recognizing the critical need to overcome the minefields, Ukraine has mobilized its reserve troops, along with tanks and mine clearing vehicles, as part of its counteroffensive efforts in southern Ukraine. However, despite these reinforcements, the advancement of Ukrainian forces has been painfully slow.

One major challenge that Ukrainian forces face when attempting to clear minefields is Russia’s deployment of antitank capabilities, which exploit the vulnerability of the mine clearing vehicles. Unfortunately, mine clearing technology has not progressed at the same pace as other areas of warfare, such as drones and precision guided missiles. As Mick Ryan, a retired Australian army major general, suggests, Ukraine requires a significant breakthrough in mine clearing technology, similar to the scope of the Manhattan Project, which would enable them to effectively clear the extensive minefields.

To compensate for the disadvantages in troops and weapons, Ukraine is adopting a multi-front approach, targeting the southern sectors and Bakhmut, the city that fell to Russia. The goal is to force Russian commanders to divide their forces and face the dilemma of where to commit their reserves. However, there is a risk that if Ukraine finds success in only one direction, Russia can deploy its reserves strategically.

It is crucial for Ukraine to find innovative solutions to overcome the minefield challenge it faces. Without a significant breakthrough in mine clearing technology, the progress of the counteroffensive remains hampered, along with the potential for success on multiple fronts. The removal of Russian minefields will undoubtedly be a determining factor in Ukraine’s ability to regain control of its territories.