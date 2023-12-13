China’s Beijing Braces for Second Brutal Cold Wave, Bringing Snow and Ice

As temperatures plummet and snow blankets the city, Beijing is facing one of its harshest cold snaps in recent memory. A second wave of freezing weather has descended upon northern China, causing local authorities to take drastic measures to ensure the safety of its residents. Train services have been halted, schools are closed, and people are being urged to stay home.

The cold air mass originating from the west has prompted the city officials to issue a blizzard warning, the highest level of alert in the country. With snowfall expected to persist, the authorities are trying to prevent chaotic conditions by implementing various measures. All schools have been shut down and classes have transitioned to online platforms. Businesses have been advised to provide flexible working arrangements and staggered commuting schedules for their employees.

To better understand the impact of this cold wave, we turn to meteorological terms. A blizzard is a severe snowstorm characterized by strong winds and poor visibility. It can lead to whiteout conditions, making travel dangerous or even impossible. Snowfall refers to the amount of snow that accumulates over a specific period of time. In this case, Beijing is expected to experience one of its highest cumulative snowfalls in the past decade.

Residents are feeling the effects of the extreme weather. Liu, a Beijing resident, expressed concern for the condition of the roads and stated that they would avoid unnecessary travel. The frigid temperatures are a particular source of worry. Beijing could experience temperatures as low as minus 18 degrees Celsius (minus 0.4 degrees Fahrenheit) this weekend, significantly below the average for mid-December.

The impact of this cold wave is not limited to Beijing alone. Shanghai, located in the southern region of China, is also expected to face freezing temperatures. While the city is currently enjoying mild weather, with temperatures around 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit), it is forecasted to experience temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Celsius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on the weekend.

In preparation for the extreme weather, authorities have mobilized thousands of rescuers and deployed a significant amount of snow-removal equipment. Snow-thawing agents have also been readied to mitigate icy road conditions. Additionally, volunteers have been called upon to assist with snow clearing and ice shoveling efforts.

This cold wave serves as a stark contrast to the warm weather Beijing experienced just weeks ago. It reminds us of the unpredictable nature of climate and the increasing occurrence of extreme weather events. As China continues to grapple with the challenges posed by this second cold wave, it is clear that concerted efforts are needed to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of a changing climate.