New Deployment Extension for USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment in the Eastern Mediterranean has been extended by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, according to a defense official. This is the third time the strike group’s deployment has been extended, disappointing family members who were hoping for the group’s return to Norfolk for the holidays.

The strike group, which includes the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78) and other ships, initially deployed in May as a replacement for the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group in response to the Russo-Ukraine War and is currently stationed in the Eastern Mediterranean. The extension of the deployment is part of the ongoing U.S. response to the Hamas attacks on Israel in early October.

Extended deployments have become common for strike groups deployed to the Mediterranean since December 2021, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group spent eight months on deployment, and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group spent nine months on deployment.

The original plan was to bring the strike group back home for the holidays and reassemble the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group to support the ongoing naval presence mission. However, the extension of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment has disrupted this plan.

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, consisting of the USS Bataan (LHD-5), USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), and USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19), deployed in July to the Middle East in response to Iranian and Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Navy actions in the Strait of Hormuz. The group is currently located in the Red Sea.

Bringing the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group back together would not only support the ongoing naval presence mission but also provide assistance in the event of a non-combatant evacuation operation in Lebanon, according to defense officials.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why has the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment been extended?

The deployment has been extended as part of the U.S.’s ongoing response to the Hamas attacks on Israel and the overall security situation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

2. How long has the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group been deployed?

The strike group has been deployed for approximately seven and a half months, or 227 days.

3. Will the strike group be back home for the holidays?

Unfortunately, the extension of the deployment means that the strike group will not be able to return home for the holidays as originally planned.

4. What is the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and where are they currently deployed?

The Bataan Amphibious Ready Group is composed of the USS Bataan (LHD-5), USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), and USS Mesa Verde (LPD-19). They are currently deployed in the Red Sea in support of the ongoing naval presence mission and as a response to Iranian activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

5. How will the extension impact the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group’s mission?

The extension of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group’s deployment delays the reassembly of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, affecting their ability to support the ongoing naval presence mission and potentially impacting their readiness for other operations, including non-combatant evacuation operations if required.