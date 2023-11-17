Is Africa Seeing a Rise in Coups? Exploring the Frustration with Democracy

Amidst recent political unrest in Africa, there has been a surge in coups, particularly in West and Central Africa. These military takeovers have been met with surprising support from citizens, indicating a deep-seated frustration with civilian leaders and the democratic systems in place. The question arises: Why have coups become popular in Africa?

A New Perspective

Unlike traditional perceptions of coups, where they are often condemned and considered a threat to democracy, the situation in Africa presents a unique perspective. Citizens in countries like Gabon, Niger, and Guinea have taken to the streets to celebrate and cheer on the military intervention, rather than protest against it. Experts believe that this reaction stems from frustration with the previous governments, which were seen as not representing the interests of the people.

A Shift in Democracy

Africa has witnessed a series of coups in recent years, challenging the notion of democracy in the region. A growing number of African leaders, including those of Uganda, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea, and Cameroon, have held onto power for decades, organizing periodic elections that are often marred by allegations of fraud and violence. This has led to a decline in the perception of democracy among African citizens, as they question whether elections truly enable them to remove unwanted leaders.

The Role of External Factors

While internal political wrangling may have fueled some coups, external dynamics also play a significant role. Interestingly, most of the countries experiencing coups were former French colonies, and there is a perception that France, as a former colonial power, bears some responsibility. France’s historical relationship with its former colonies, its support of authoritarian regimes, and its perceived interference in the region have fueled anti-French sentiments and contributed to support for military interventions.

Challenging Economic Factors

Another major factor driving frustration with democracy in Africa is the decline in the quality of life in recent years. Rising costs of living, exacerbated by inflation and armed conflicts in the Sahel and Great Lakes regions, have pushed many African citizens into poverty and displacement. The World Bank predicts further economic decline in Sub-Saharan Africa, which further exacerbates these challenges. In such circumstances, civilian leaders who fail to address these issues may lose support from their people.

