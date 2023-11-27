Sealand: Creating a Nation against the Odds

Sealand, the self-proclaimed sovereign nation and the tiniest area in the world to do so, is making waves on the international stage. This micronation, located about seven miles off the eastern coast of England, is a former British nautical fort from World War II that has transformed into a unique and independent country.

At first glance, Sealand appears like any other nation, with a constitution, a government, and even its own national anthem. However, what sets Sealand apart is its solitary permanent resident and self-proclaimed prince, Michael Bates. Correspondent Jon Wertheim from 60 Minutes recently had the opportunity to visit Sealand and explore its captivating story.

To reach Sealand, Wertheim and his crew embarked on an unforgettable journey. The challenge of reaching this remote micronation is evident when reviewing its location on a map. It feels as though it could be situated in the distant South Pacific rather than in the North Sea. Yet, after hours of traveling by boat, the crew finally reached their destination.

The towers of Sealand, originally designed to repel German bombing raids, now house the infrastructure of a sovereign nation. This floating home-turned-country boasts intriguing quirks such as a bench press serving as the national gym and taper candles doubling as a chapel. Wertheim had the chance to witness the unique living arrangements firsthand, spending a night in his own sleeping quarters. However, the crashing waves of the North Sea against the bedroom walls made for an uncomfortable night’s sleep.

One cannot disregard the financial realities that Sealand faces. The Bates family, who established Sealand in 1967, has invested millions of dollars over the years in maintaining this dream of sovereignty. In an innovative approach to generate revenue, Prince Michael and his sons now sell Sealand merchandise online, including stamps, T-shirts, and coffee mugs. They have even introduced the opportunity for individuals to be knighted or become a count or countess of Sealand for a fee. These creative endeavors help offset the nation’s operating costs, ensuring its continued existence.

Looking ahead, Sealand sees its future both physically and online. While the rusted fort remains as a physical manifestation of Sealand’s identity, the nation’s online presence contributes significantly to its enduring appeal. The very idea of carving out one’s own path in life and determining their future is what captivates people around the world.

Upon leaving Sealand, Wertheim was personally bestowed with the title of Duke of Sealand. As a tangible reminder of his time in this unique nation, he now possesses a business card affirming his noble status. Sealand’s ability to captivate the imagination and offer unique opportunities for recognition is undeniable, making it an intriguing destination for adventurers and aspirants alike.

Sources:

– [CBS News](https://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-micronation-carving-out-its-own-path-sealand-60-minutes-2019-05-23/)