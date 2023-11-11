Ukrainian Autonomous Drones Decimate Russian Landing Craft in Daring Attack

In a bold and unprecedented move, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) has successfully destroyed two Russian landing craft docked at a port in western Crimea. Utilizing explosive-laden uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs), the attack took place at a Russian Navy base in Chornomorske, according to GUR spokesman Andrii Yusov.

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate has released satellite imagery as evidence of the sunk vessels, underscoring the magnitude of the strike. The sunken ships reportedly carried a crew and loaded armored vehicles, including BTR-82, although the claim has not been independently verified by The War Zone.

The attack was captured in a grainy video released by GUR. The footage shows USVs approaching the Russian landing craft, striking them and causing a bright ball of flame. The devastating outcome of this attack signifies a significant setback for the Russian forces stationed in Crimea.

Notably, GUR initially identified the damaged vessels as Project 11770 class Sernas, but later corrected it to a Serna and a Project 1176 class Akula landing craft. Both ships, according to GUR, sank as a result of the attack.

The loss of these landing craft deals a severe blow to the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) and Russian forces overall. These vessels were not only used for troop and equipment transport but also carried air defense systems, including Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile complexes, which are now lost to the Russians.

The Project 11770 Sernas, equipped with air cavity hulls, offer reduced fuel consumption and increased speed capabilities. These 25.6-meter-long boats can transport one main battle tank or 50 tons of cargo, armed with four 7.62mm PKMB machine guns and four Igla man-portable air defense systems.

The Project 1176 Akula-class landing ships, on the other hand, have conventional hulls, a top speed of 11.5 knots, and similar cargo capacities. Despite these differences, the destruction of either vessel further weakens Russian naval capabilities in the region.

This recent attack adds to a series of successful Ukrainian USV operations against Russian ships and infrastructure in Crimea and the Black Sea. Ukrainian USVs were first used in October 2022 to target Sevastopol, a key Russian naval stronghold.

Sources: thedrive.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What were the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate’s targets in the attack?

The Ukrainian Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) targeted two Russian landing craft docked at a port in Chornomorske, located in western Crimea.

2. How were the Russian landing craft destroyed?

The Ukrainian forces utilized explosive-laden uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) to attack the Russian landing craft, resulting in their sinking.

3. What military equipment did the sunken ships carry?

According to the GUR, the Russian landing craft were carrying a crew and loaded armored vehicles, including BTR-82. However, this claim has not been independently verified.

4. What impact does the loss of these landing craft have on Russian forces?

The destruction of these landing craft represents a significant setback for the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) and Russian forces in general. Not only were these vessels used for transportation, but they also carried important air defense systems.

5. What kind of USVs did Ukraine use in the attack?

The exact variant of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) used by Ukraine in the attack has not been disclosed. However, the Ukrainian forces have employed various types of USVs in previous operations.

6. Did the Russian Defense Ministry comment on the attack?

As of the time of writing, the Russian Defense Ministry has not released any official statements regarding the attack on the landing craft.