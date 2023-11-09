Residents of Sderot Seek Lasting Security Amidst Conflict with Hamas

The mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, recently announced that the state will be providing financial support for hotel stays and hospitality for the residents of Sderot in the upcoming week. The decision comes as the city continues to face the threat of rockets launched by Hamas from the nearby Gaza Strip. While the mayor expressed concern for those who have chosen to remain in the city, he emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of all residents, even if it means temporarily relocating.

Sderot, a town located near the Israeli border with Gaza, has long been a target of rocket attacks from Hamas. However, residents are saying that this time feels different. Shmuel Moyal, a long-time resident of Sderot, spoke of the bleak situation they are currently facing. While their health remains intact, their hearts are heavy with worry and uncertainty. Moyal expressed the desire for a return to the security they had experienced twenty years ago, before the constant threat of rockets hanging over their heads.

Looking towards the future, Moyal stated that he would only consider returning to Sderot if the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) can effectively neutralize Hamas and ensure lasting security. He emphasized that now is not the time to rush back at any cost, but rather to wait until they can be certain of their safety.

The residents of Sderot are resilient, having endured numerous conflicts with Hamas in the past. However, their ultimate goal is to live in a place where they can feel secure and at peace. As the state provides temporary accommodations for them, they hope that the IDF’s efforts will result in a victory over Hamas, bringing about a lasting sense of security that they have been longing for.