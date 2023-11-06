Residents of Sderot Unite Against Ongoing Attacks

The city of Sderot, located just one mile away from Gaza, has long been a target of attacks from Hamas. The routine for residents was clear — when rockets were launched, they had only 15 seconds to seek shelter in safe rooms. But this time, the people of Sderot are determined to put an end to the ongoing attacks.

Maor Ben Haim, a resident of Sderot, expressed his frustration, stating, “We want to make these terrorist attacks stop. We were too patient, too gentle. I think the nation is now united to do what should have been done a long time ago.” With a new sense of determination, Israel has declared its readiness to crush Hamas.

The impact of the attacks can be seen in the largely empty streets of Sderot. Approximately 90% of the city’s 30,000 residents have chosen to leave, seeking refuge in hotels or other parts of Israel. The remaining residents face constant danger, as columns of soldiers and armored vehicles pass through the city, preparing for an expected ground invasion.

The situation in Sderot is tense, with much of the area surrounding the city declared a closed security zone. Concrete road blocks have been installed, and artillery shells are being fired into Gaza. On the other side of the border, the death toll of Palestinians continues to rise.

Despite the risks, some residents, like Rachel Dahan, choose to remain in Sderot. Dahan, an 85-year-old who grew up in Morocco, has fond memories of visiting Gaza before the separation fence was constructed. However, her sentiments have changed, as she now wishes to see it erased. She is willing to endure the ongoing attacks in the hope of lasting peace.

The people of Sderot are resilient and determined to end the cycle of violence. They await the fulfillment of their demands and hope that their sacrifices will lead to a safer future. As Captain Nadav Mizrahi, a reserve officer deployed with a tank brigade, stated, “Now we are going for our revenge… to destroy everything from top to bottom.” The residents of Sderot stand unified, ready to face whatever challenges come their way in hopes of lasting peace.