Exploring the Horrors of Gender-Based Violence: Unveiling the Dark Reality of the October 7 Attacks

In a tragic event that shook the world, the October 7 attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel left a lasting scar on the nation. Beyond the horrifying death toll, there is one aspect of the attacks that remains particularly distressing – the weaponization of sexual violence against Israeli women and girls.

Dubbed as “Screams Without Words,” the events that unfolded on that fateful day have sparked outrage and left families devastated. The New York Times conducted an extensive investigation, unveiling a pattern of gender-based violence that occurred at multiple locations throughout the attacks. By analyzing video footage, photographs, GPS data from mobile phones, and conducting interviews with witnesses and medical personnel, the Times shed light on the gruesome reality faced by Israeli women and girls.

The attacks were not isolated incidents; instead, they revealed a disturbing trend of sexual assault and mutilation. At least seven locations were identified where Israeli women and girls were subjected to these heinous acts. Witnesses vividly described the rape and murder of women at various sites, with graphic details leaving an indelible mark on their minds. Along Route 232, where Gal Abdush’s lifeless body was discovered, several witnesses reported viewing similar scenes of sexual violence.

Furthermore, soldiers and volunteer medics who were present at the scene of the rave and two kibbutzim recounted finding more than 30 bodies of women and girls in a state similar to Gal Abdush’s. The signs of abuse were evident, with clothes torn off and their genital areas showing clear signs of trauma. The Times even viewed distressing images of a woman’s corpse, abandoned in the rubble, with dozens of nails driven into her thighs and groin.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Hamas has denied these accusations of sexual violence. It is deeply troubling that the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres and the agency U.N. Women took weeks to acknowledge these grave accusations, igniting outrage among Israeli activists.

The investigation led by Israel’s top national police unit, Lahav 433, continues to gather evidence. However, due to the chaos and religious duties, many bodies were buried hastily, limiting the availability of forensic evidence. Israeli authorities acknowledge their failure in collecting crucial samples and conducting autopsies during the chaos of that devastating day.

Experts in the field of armed conflict agree that it is not uncommon for limited forensic evidence in cases of widespread sexual violence during war. Testimonies from victims and witnesses often become the cornerstone of prosecuting these crimes. Although details may be scarce, eyewitness accounts provide vital information that can hold perpetrators accountable in the future.

The harrowing accounts of those who survived, such as Sapir, have become critical to the ongoing investigation. Sapir, who witnessed the rape and murder of multiple women during the attacks, has courageously come forward with her testimony. While fearing the repercussions, she understands the importance of standing up and speaking the truth.

The dark reality of the October 7 attacks and the weaponization of sexual violence must not be swept aside or forgotten. It is imperative that justice is served, and those responsible for these heinous acts are held accountable for their atrocities. Through awareness, investigation, and unwavering support for survivors, society can work towards preventing such acts of gender-based violence from ever occurring again.

