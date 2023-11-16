World Scout Jamboree Faces Heat Wave Challenges, Urges Participants to Prioritize Safety

Scouting body urgently requests the World Scout Jamboree to be shortened due to the intense heat wave in South Korea. As blistering temperatures persist, British scouts have already begun to depart the campsite, with American scouts preparing to do the same.

Since the Jamboree commenced earlier this week in the coastal town of Buan, participants have experienced heat-related ailments, exacerbating concerns about the hottest summer South Korea has encountered in years. In response, the World Organization of the Scout Movement has urged South Korean organizers to end the event sooner than scheduled and ensure the well-being and support of all participants until their departure.

If the decision is made to continue the Jamboree, the scouting body emphasizes the necessity for stronger measures to address the issues caused by the heat wave. Additional resources, both financial and human, must be mobilized to prioritize the health and safety of the participants. The host country and the Korean government are strongly encouraged to honor their commitments in this regard.

The withdrawal of over 4,000 British Scouts from the event represents a significant setback for the South Korean hosts, who are now striving to continue with the Jamboree despite the challenges. In addition, hundreds of American scouts are expected to leave the site and relocate to a U.S. military base to mitigate the extreme weather conditions. The decision has been made due to concerns about the safety and well-being of the participants.

While the U.S. Embassy in Seoul has not yet provided specific details regarding the accommodation arrangements at Camp Humphreys, the South Korean organizing committee has confirmed that American scouts, along with contingents from Singapore, have already chosen to depart as of Saturday afternoon.

As the heat wave persists, the World Scout Jamboree faces an unprecedented challenge in ensuring the safety and comfort of its participants. The prioritization of health and well-being is paramount during this time, and all necessary measures must be taken to alleviate the effects of the extreme weather conditions.