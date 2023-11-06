Scott Vance Promoted to Managing Editor at The Washington Post

Scott Vance, a seasoned newsroom manager with over 25 years of experience at The Washington Post, has been appointed as the managing editor, as announced by Executive Editor Sally Buzbee. In this new role, Vance will join Krissah Thompson, Justin Bank, and Matea Gold as one of the four managing editors at the newspaper, replacing former senior managing editor Cameron Barr.

With his extensive background in journalism, Vance, 65, will take charge of overseeing The Post’s international, business, tech, and sports coverage. He believes that it is crucial for The Post to continually expand its impact on readers’ lives. Rather than relying solely on breaking news, Vance aims to prioritize accountability journalism, ensuring that institutions are held responsible for their actions and promises.

Buzbee expressed her appreciation for Vance’s contributions to The Post and highlighted his role in guiding the paper’s coverage of significant events such as the coronavirus pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Vance has been a vital force within the organization, working closely with all newsroom departments to shape the daily news report and enhance long-term enterprise.

Vance’s promotion comes at a critical juncture for The Washington Post, which, like many media outlets, has faced economic challenges due to declining advertising revenue. Additionally, the rapid growth the newspaper experienced during the Trump era has stabilized, resulting in recent layoffs. Furthermore, The Post is currently searching for a new chief executive following Fred Ryan’s departure earlier this year.

In light of these challenges, Vance remains optimistic about the future. He believes that while there are obstacles to overcome, the business departments within the company are actively charting a path forward. Nonetheless, Vance emphasizes that the newsroom must also play its part in maintaining the newspaper’s quality and relevance.

In addition to Vance’s promotion, three veteran journalists at The Post, namely Ann Gerhart, Mike Semel, and Craig Timberg, have been promoted to the position of deputy managing editor. These appointments signify the newspaper’s commitment to maintaining its standards of excellence and adapting to the evolving media landscape.