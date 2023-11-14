Israel’s Intelligence Failure: A Lesson in Contrarian Analysis

In recent events, Israel has faced a massive surprise attack from Hamas, leading many to question the capabilities of Israel’s renowned intelligence service. Similarly, the U.S. intelligence community has been criticized for failing to detect this attack despite significant investments in counterterrorism efforts since 9/11. These failures can be attributed to a history of complacency caused by previous successes in identifying and responding to Hamas operations.

One cannot ignore the striking coincidence that this attack occurred exactly 50 years after Israel’s greatest intelligence failure, the 1973 Yom Kippur War. In the aftermath of this war, an inquiry commission led by Shimon Agranat focused on the flawed analysis conducted by the Israeli military intelligence directorate (AMAN). The commission highlighted the analytical paradigm known as “the concept” developed by Eli Zeira, head of AMAN’s Research and Analysis Department. This paradigm relied on the belief that Arab armies were not prepared for an all-out war with Israel.

The Agranat Commission criticized RAD for its over-reliance on inductive reasoning and intuition, neglecting structured deductive methodologies. It emphasized the need for structured analytical techniques, including the “Analysis of Competing Hypotheses,” fostering a culture of contrarian thinking within AMAN. Similarly, the United States examined its own intelligence failures during the Yom Kippur War and identified issues such as an over-reliance on Israeli intelligence, preconceived notions about Arab military capabilities, and a failure to challenge the “rational actor” fallacy.

Over time, Israel and the U.S. developed distinctive approaches to intelligence analysis, often conflicting with each other. This gap in analytical approaches caused an intelligence crisis surrounding the threat posed by Iraqi SCUD missiles during the Gulf War. Differences in priorities and assessments led to further complications in responding to the threat of Iraqi weapons of mass destruction.

During this period, I had first-hand experience with the clash between U.S. and Israeli intelligence cultures. As part of the United Nations’ efforts to disarm Iraq, I dealt with the C.I.A. and AMAN, witnessing the clash of cultures firsthand. These clashes manifested in amusing situations, such as secretly exiting an AMAN building to evade the C.I.A. chief of station, and encountering C.I.A. analysts on the streets of Tel Aviv who were advising me on inspections.

FAQ:

Q: How did Israel’s intelligence failure happen?

A: Israel’s intelligence failure can be attributed to complacency stemming from past successes in countering Hamas operations.

Q: What was the 1973 Yom Kippur War?

A: The 1973 Yom Kippur War was a conflict between Israel and Arab nations, resulting in a significant intelligence failure for Israel.

Q: What is the Agranat Commission?

A: The Agranat Commission was formed to investigate Israel’s intelligence failures during the Yom Kippur War and recommended structured analytical techniques.

Q: What is the “Analysis of Competing Hypotheses”?

A: The “Analysis of Competing Hypotheses” is a structured analytical technique used to challenge unitary assessments and encourage contrarian thinking.

Q: How did the U.S. intelligence community contribute to the intelligence failure?

A: The U.S. intelligence community had its own failures during the Yom Kippur War, including an over-reliance on Israeli intelligence and preconceived notions about Arab military capabilities.

Sources:

1. [Consortium News](https://consortiumnews.com/)