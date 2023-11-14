Scores of Ukrainian Drones Downed Over Annexed Crimea, Western Russia

In recent developments, a significant number of Ukrainian drones were downed in the provincially disputed region of Crimea, as well as in various areas of western Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that 19 Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Black Sea and the territory of the Republic of Crimea. These drones were reportedly neutralized by air defense systems.

Contrary to the Russian claims, the Kremlin-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, denied that any drones were destroyed near the city. Despite this, Razvozhayev emphasized the high level of alertness in Sevastopol and assured the public that the air situation was continuously monitored.

On the other hand, Oleg Kryuchkov, the advisor to the Kremlin-installed governor of annexed Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, urged residents to remain calm. He advised individuals to distance themselves from windows if they heard the sounds of drone activity or air defense systems. He assured the public that official information would be provided in due course.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry announced that three drone attacks had been successfully thwarted in the Kursk, Belgorod, and Oryol regions of western Russia. This highlights the growing challenges posed by Ukraine’s counteroffensive, which has led to an escalation in drone attacks on Russian territory.

Despite the mounting waves of drone attacks, Russian officials have attempted to downplay their significance. However, the continuous destruction of Ukrainian drones in Crimea and western Russia raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defense systems and the extent of the threat posed by Ukrainian forces.

