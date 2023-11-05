Strong Earthquake Strikes Western Nepal, Causing Devastation

A powerful earthquake has struck western Nepal, resulting in a tragic loss of life and significant damage to infrastructure in the affected areas. The earthquake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.4 event by Nepal’s National Seismological Centre, was later downgraded to a magnitude of 5.7 by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) and 5.6 by the US Geological Survey.

Witnesses in the region have described witnessing collapsed houses and shaking buildings, even hundreds of miles away. Unfortunately, due to the remote nature of the epicenter in Jajarkot, local officials have been unable to establish contact with the affected areas. Jajarkot, a hilly district with a population of 190,000, is home to scattered villages across remote hills.

Tragically, at least 69 people have lost their lives in this devastating event, with many more injured. The district of Jajarkot and its neighboring district, Rukum West, have reported a significant number of casualties. Rescue and search teams are facing challenges in reaching the affected areas as the earthquake triggered dry landslides that have blocked roads.

Suresh Sunar, a district official from Jajarkot, has confirmed that at least 20 injured individuals have been transported to the hospital. However, gathering accurate information from remote areas has proven difficult due to the cold and night conditions. It is a race against time to provide aid and assistance to those in need.

The impact of the earthquake was not limited to the immediate epicenter. Tremors were felt in neighboring districts and as far away as Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal. Videos circulating on social media platforms depict scenes of destroyed multistory brick houses and panicked residents seeking safety on the streets.

The devastation caused by this earthquake serves as a reminder of the seismic vulnerability faced by Nepal and its surrounding regions. Efforts must be made to strengthen infrastructure and enhance preparedness for future events to minimize the loss of life and damage to communities. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those affected by this tragic event, and we hope for swift recovery and support for the affected areas.