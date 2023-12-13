The Surprising Discovery in the Himalayas: A Natural Approach to Slowing Climate Change

Glaciers in the Himalayas are experiencing rapid melting due to the global climate crisis. However, a recent report has revealed an astonishing phenomenon that could potentially slow down the effects of climate change in the world’s tallest mountain range.

According to a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience, when high-altitude ice masses are exposed to warming temperatures, it triggers a surprising reaction. This reaction results in the release of robust cold winds that blow down the slopes.

Francesca Pellicciotti, a professor of glaciology at the Institute of Science and Technology Austria and the lead author of the study, explains that the warming climate creates a temperature gap between the surrounding air above Himalayan glaciers and the cooler air in contact with the ice surface. This temperature difference leads to increased turbulent heat exchange and a stronger cooling effect on the surface air mass.

As the cool and dry surface air becomes cooler and denser, it sinks and flows down into the valleys, causing a cooling effect on the lower areas of the glaciers and the surrounding ecosystems. This phenomenon plays a crucial role considering that the Himalayan glaciers feed into 12 rivers, which provide fresh water to nearly 2 billion people across 16 countries.

Despite this self-preserving cooling effect, it is essential to determine if the Himalayan glaciers can sustain it as temperatures continue to rise in the region over the next few decades.

FAQ

How are rising temperatures impacting Himalayan glaciers?

Rising temperatures cause an increase in ice losses due to a higher rate of melting. This leads to glacier thinning and retreat, resulting in deglaciated landscapes that further contribute to the absorption of energy from the sun.

What is the albedo effect?

The albedo effect refers to the reflection of sunlight by different surfaces. White surfaces such as snow and ice have a high albedo and reflect more sunlight, while dark surfaces such as land, soil, and oceans have a low albedo and absorb more sunlight.

What has been observed at the base of Mount Everest?

Measurements at the base of Mount Everest have shown curiously stable overall temperature averages instead of increasing. Further analysis revealed that while minimum temperatures have been rising, the surface temperature maxima during summer were consistently dropping. This suggests the presence of the cooling winds caused by the reaction in the high-altitude ice masses.

Can the cooling winds fully counteract increasing temperatures and glacier melt?

Unfortunately, the cooling winds alone are not sufficient to overcome the larger impact of climate warming and preserve the glaciers entirely. The rapid melting of these glaciers is a complex issue influenced by various factors.

The study conducted by Pellicciotti and her team highlights the scarcity of data in high-elevation areas globally. More high-elevation, long-term data are necessary to verify these new findings and understand their broader implications. This research emphasizes the importance of collecting comprehensive data to further investigate this phenomenon and its potential global relevance.

Source: [CNN – Scientists uncover a surprising phenomenon in the Himalayas that might be slowing the effects of climate change](https://edition.cnn.com/2021/12/23/world/himalaya-glaciers-cooling-effect-intl/index.html)