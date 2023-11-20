Scientists Raise Concerns as Global Temperatures Surpass 2-Degree Warming Threshold

Data shared by a well-known climate scientist has revealed that the Earth’s temperature briefly surpassed a critical threshold that has long been a cause for concern. The global average temperature last week exceeded 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels for the first time. While this doesn’t indicate a permanent state of warming above 2 degrees, it does indicate a troubling trend towards a hotter planet with potentially irreversible consequences.

The preliminary data, shared by Samantha Burgess of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, shows that on Friday, global temperatures were on average 1.17 degrees above 1991-2020 levels, making it the warmest November 17 on record. However, when compared to pre-industrial times, the temperature was 2.06 degrees warmer.

The breach of the 2-degree threshold comes just weeks before the UN COP28 climate conference, where countries will assess their progress towards the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming. While this single day above 2 degrees does not mean that the agreement has been breached, it serves as a reminder of the urgency to take action. Scientists predict more frequent occurrences of 1.5-degree and 2-degree days in the future.

It is important to note that the Copernicus data is preliminary and will need to be confirmed with real-life observations over the next few weeks. However, the world is already on track to surpass 1.5 degrees of warming on a longer-term basis in the coming years, which will pose significant challenges for both humans and ecosystems.

While countries have made emissions-reduction commitments, a recent UN report suggests that even if these pledges are met, the world will experience warming between 2.5 and 2.9 degrees this century. It is crucial to understand that 1.5 degrees is not a safe limit for the Earth. Every fraction of a degree increase results in more severe impacts, such as extreme weather events and the decline of vital ecosystems like coral reefs and polar ice sheets.

Scientists, such as Richard Allan from the University of Reading, emphasize the need to urgently address greenhouse gas emissions. While the breach of the 2-degree threshold was anticipated, it serves as a “canary in the coalmine,” highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

The data comes at a time when the world has experienced a series of extreme weather events, including fires, floods, and storms, further amplified by the climate crisis. The scientific community is growing increasingly alarmed as recorded temperatures consistently surpass predictions.

Recent reports have indicated that current climate plans fall short of the necessary actions. A UN report found that planet-heating pollution in 2030 will still be 9% higher than it was in 2010, jeopardizing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Additionally, another UN report disclosed that countries plan to produce more than twice the limit of fossil fuels necessary to keep global warming in check.

It is clear that urgent and decisive action is required to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. The consequences of exceeding the 2-degree warming threshold are far-reaching and demand immediate attention from individuals, governments, and organizations worldwide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the 2-degree warming limit?

The 2-degree warming limit refers to the maximum increase in global average temperature above pre-industrial levels that scientists argue should not be exceeded to avoid catastrophic and irreversible consequences.

2. Why is exceeding the 2-degree threshold concerning?

Exceeding the 2-degree threshold signifies a significant departure from the Earth’s natural climate and increases the risks of extreme weather events, the acceleration of ecosystem decline, and the loss of vital habitats.

3. What are the implications of breaching the 2-degree target?

Breaching the 2-degree target raises the likelihood of irreversible tipping points, such as the collapse of polar ice sheets and the mass death of coral reefs. It also poses severe risks to human populations through increased exposure to dangerous weather conditions.

4. What actions can be taken to address climate change?

Mitigating climate change requires reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources, promoting sustainable practices, and adapting to the impacts of climate change through resilient infrastructure and community planning.

5. How can individuals contribute to addressing climate change?

Individuals can make a difference by adopting sustainable habits such as reducing energy consumption, minimizing waste, supporting renewable energy initiatives, and advocating for environmentally conscious policies.

[Source: CNN](https://www.cnn.com)