New Discovery Reveals Ancient Grass Sandals in Spain

Scientists have made an astounding discovery in a cave in Spain, unearthing grass sandals that are believed to be 6,200 years old. This finding makes them the oldest known woven grass footwear in Europe. The revelation is upending previous assumptions about our human ancestors in the region and shedding new light on the ingenuity of ancient societies.

The significant announcement was made by a research team from the Universidad de Alcalá and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. The team had been analyzing 76 objects that were discovered in a cave in southern Spain many years ago. Among the artifacts were baskets, sandals, and organic tools made from reed and esparto grass. By conducting thorough examinations and analyses of the raw materials, the researchers were able to determine that these items date back to the early and middle Holocene period, ranging from 9,500 to 6,200 years ago.

“The quality and technological complexity of the basketry makes us question the simplistic assumptions we have about human communities prior to the arrival of agriculture in southern Europe,” stated Francisco Martínez Sevilla, a researcher involved in the study. This finding challenges preconceived notions about the capabilities and inventiveness of pre-agricultural societies in the region.

María Herrero Otal, co-author of the study, highlighted the uniqueness of this discovery. The use of esparto grass has been traced back at least 9,500 years, indicating a long-standing tradition that continues to prosper in modern-day Iberia (Spain and Portugal). It is remarkable how techniques and preparations using this specific raw material have persisted over thousands of years.

The significance of the grass sandals found in the cave cannot be understated. They represent not only the earliest known examples of prehistoric footwear in the Iberian Peninsula and Europe but also the most extensive collection. The study, published in the journal Science Advances, describes the discovery as unparalleled in other regions.

The items were initially found during mining operations in the Cueva de los Murciélagos, also known as the “cave of the bats,” in Albuñol, Granada, Spain, during the 19th century. However, the researchers determined that these materials are approximately 2,000 years older than previously believed. The dry and cool conditions within the cave helped preserve the fiber-based objects, preventing bacterial decay and allowing them to survive through the millennia.

These findings open a window into the social aspects of early human groups and highlight the incredible durability and adaptability of ancient societies. The grass sandals serve as a testament to the resourcefulness and craftsmanship of our ancestors, challenging our assumptions about their capabilities and paving the way for further discoveries in the field of archaeology.