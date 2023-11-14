Scientists Unearth 6,200-Year-Old Grass Shoes, Challenging Assumptions About Early Humans

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery of 6,200-year-old woven grass shoes in a cave in Spain. This finding has shattered existing beliefs about early human ancestors in the region and forced researchers to reassess their understanding. The exploration team, composed of experts from the Universidad de Alcalá and the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, had been studying a collection of 76 artifacts discovered many years ago in a southern Spanish cave.

Among the artifacts found were baskets, sandals, and organic tools made from reed and esparto grass. By analyzing the materials used to create these objects, scientists were able to determine that they belonged to the early and middle Holocene period, which spanned from 9,500 to 6,200 years ago. These grass sandals are now recognized as the oldest known woven grass footwear ever found in Europe.

Francisco Martínez Sevilla, a researcher from the Prehistory Department at the University of Alcalá, stated, “The quality and technological complexity of the basketry makes us question the simplistic assumptions we have about human communities prior to the arrival of agriculture in southern Europe.” This discovery challenges the prevailing notion that early human societies lacked the sophistication to produce intricate woven items.

María Herrero Otal, co-author of the study, emphasized the social significance of this archaeological find. She explained that studying fiber-based materials like the esparto grass provides unique insights into the social dynamics of early human groups. Such materials are rarely recovered from archaeological sites, making this discovery especially valuable. Otal further noted that the use of esparto grass has been a tradition in the Iberian Peninsula for over 9,500 years and is still practiced by craftspeople today.

The sandals discovered in the cave constitute the earliest and most extensive collection of prehistoric footwear found in the Iberian Peninsula. This remarkable assemblage of ancient shoes is unparalleled in Europe, making it a significant contribution to our understanding of early human civilizations.

The artifacts were initially unearthed during mining operations in the Cueva de los Murciélagos, or “cave of the bats,” in Albuñol, Granada, Spain, during the 19th century. However, this recent study concluded that the objects are approximately 2,000 years older than previously believed. The optimal conditions inside the cave, characterized by low humidity and cool, dry winds, played a vital role in preserving these fiber-based objects throughout the centuries by preventing bacterial decay.

The researchers identified two different types of footwear at the site. One type had a consistently woven sole, while the other featured a harder “central core.” Although no laces were found with the first type, the second type had a small group of fibers that may have been placed between the first and second toes. Additionally, these fibers were connected to a braid fixed to the middle of the sandal, which could be tied around the ankle.

This groundbreaking discovery paints a fascinating picture of early human societies in Europe and invites us to reevaluate our assumptions about their capabilities and technological advancements. The phenomenal endurance of these 6,200-year-old grass shoes demonstrates the lasting impact of human ingenuity and craftsmanship.

FAQ

Q: What is the significance of the 6,200-year-old grass shoes discovery?

The discovery of these grass shoes challenges previous assumptions about the skills and sophistication of early human communities in Europe. It provides evidence of advanced basketry techniques and suggests that these societies possessed the knowledge and capability to create intricate woven items.

Q: What materials were used to make the grass shoes?

The grass shoes were woven from esparto grass, a type of grass found in Spain and Portugal. Esparto grass has been used in the region for thousands of years, and it is still employed by craftspeople today.

Q: Where were the grass shoes discovered?

The grass shoes were found in a cave known as the Cueva de los Murciélagos, or “cave of the bats,” located in Albuñol, Granada, Spain.

Q: What other objects were found in the cave?

Alongside the grass shoes, researchers discovered baskets, sandals, and organic tools made from reed and esparto grass. These items provided valuable insights into the material culture of early human societies in the region.

Q: How were the grass shoes preserved for over 6,000 years?

The cave’s unique environmental conditions, characterized by low humidity and cool, dry winds, prevented bacterial decay and allowed the grass shoes to survive intact for millennia.

Sources: CBS News