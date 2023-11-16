A New Snake Species Named in Honor of Harrison Ford’s Environmental Advocacy

Scientists from three countries have recently discovered a previously unknown snake species and named it Tachymenoides harrisonfordi in recognition of the environmental advocacy efforts of actor Harrison Ford. The renowned actor, famous for his role as Indiana Jones, has been an advocate for environmental conservation for many years.

The Tachymenoides harrisonfordi measures approximately 16 inches (40.6 centimeters) in length and features a yellowish-brown color with scattered black blotches. The snake also has a distinctive black belly and a vertical streak over its copper-colored eye.

Ford jokingly expressed his surprise at being the inspiration for yet another creature that often strikes fear in the hearts of many. He humorously mentioned his hobbies, such as cross-stitching and singing lullabies to his basil plants, to counter the notion that he is associated with terrifying creatures.

The 81-year-old actor graciously accepted the honor and highlighted the importance of this discovery. Ford emphasized that this finding serves as a reminder that the world still holds many mysteries, and there is much more to learn about our vast biosphere. He also spoke about the urgent need to protect nature and its invaluable ecosystems, as countless species face the threat of extinction.

The snake was initially observed in May 2022 by a team of researchers from the United States, Germany, and Peru. The sole specimen, a male snake, was discovered basking in the sun in a marsh located in the Peruvian Andes, situated approximately 3,248 meters above sea level.

