The Battle for the Neretva River: Protecting Biodiversity in a Fragile Ecosystem

Hidden deep within the Dinaric Alps of Bosnia and Herzegovina flows the Neretva River, a breathtaking blue-green marvel that spans 140 miles before merging with the Adriatic Sea. Its impenetrable forest provides a sanctuary for rare species like the marble trout, yellow-bellied toads, and the elusive blind salamanders known as olms. However, this mesmerizing paradise faces an uncertain future due to the relentless threat of dams.

According to the Center for Environment, over 50 hydropower projects are in the pipeline for the Neretva River and its tributaries, with half of them planned for the pristine upper reaches. Already, a 35-megawatt hydropower plant with a towering dam is under construction in the village of Ulog, spelling disaster for the river’s ecosystem. Trees have been felled, access roads cut through the forest, and a reservoir is in the making. The urgency to save the Neretva has united more than 60 scientists from around the world, who converged during “Neretva Science Week” to find solutions.

Prominent among these devoted scientists is Kurt Pinter, a freshwater ecologist who has traveled all the way from Vienna to study the endangered soft-mouthed trout. With techniques like electro-fishing and environmental DNA sampling, he strives to gather evidence to counter the proposed hydropower projects. The construction of dams and other structures threatens the trout’s breeding cycle and migration patterns, pushing this extraordinary species closer to the brink of extinction.

Although Europe already bears the burden of having one million identified barriers obstructing its rivers, the Neretva has remained relatively untouched and nurtures a healthy ecosystem. However, the steady encroachment of human activities endangers this fragile balance. It is crucial for stakeholders to recognize the significance of the Neretva River as one of the most biodiverse and valuable waterways in Europe, and take immediate action to protect it.

Preserving the Neretva is not just about saving one river – it represents a larger battle to safeguard the delicate web of life that relies on its existence. By raising awareness and inspiring collective action, we can ensure the survival of this extraordinary ecosystem and set an example for sustainable development in the face of increasing environmental challenges.

