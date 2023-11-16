Chuck Schumer Leads Bipartisan Delegation to Israel Amidst Ongoing Conflict

A group of bipartisan senators, led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, embarked on a trip to Israel to demonstrate the unwavering support of the United States for the country. The visit comes at a critical time, as tensions between Israel and Hamas escalate.

Accompanied by Senators Mitt Romney, Bill Cassidy, Mark Kelly, and Jacky Rosen, Schumer met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv. The purpose of the meeting was to emphasize the cross-party backing for the State of Israel. Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in U.S. history and the first Jewish majority leader in the Senate, aims to show unequivocal support for Israel.

During his visit, Schumer is also scheduled to hold discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the chief political rival and centrist opposition leader. Together, they will explore the resources and assistance that the United States can offer to support Israel on all fronts.

The trip holds three primary objectives for Schumer. Firstly, it serves as a strong message that the U.S. stands firmly behind Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. Secondly, it provides an opportunity to engage with Israeli leaders, addressing their needs and concerns. Finally, it demonstrates that support for Israel transcends party lines, highlighting the bipartisan nature of this stance.

Schumer’s commitment to assisting Israel is of paramount importance. He pledges that the U.S. will provide the necessary resources, including military defense systems like Iron Dome, as well as humanitarian aid. Additionally, he emphasizes the liberation of American hostages as a key priority.

This visit to Israel is not an isolated effort for Schumer. Earlier in the month, he curtailed a congressional delegation trip to Asia to address the crisis in the Middle East. During that time, Schumer maintained contact with Israeli officials, including Herzog, from the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. It is worth noting that several members of Congress were in Israel at the time of the attack and have returned safely to the United States.

In unity, a congressional delegation comprising Sen. Joni Ernst, Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Jimmy Panetta, and Donald Norcross also visited Israel last week. The delegation engaged in crucial discussions with senior Israeli government officials.

Schumer, well-informed of the situation, has been briefed by leaders from the State and Defense departments. Furthermore, he has been actively involved in facilitating travel arrangements for Americans seeking to leave Israel. Schumer’s efforts in contacting American-based airlines to reinstate regular flights from Israel demonstrate the importance of safe transportation for those affected by the conflict.

The trip by Schumer and the bipartisan delegation is significant, especially as Congress anticipates a supplemental funding request from the White House. This request is expected to include additional aid to Israel, further solidifying the United States’ commitment to supporting its ally during this challenging time.

By Rebecca Shabad (NBC News Politics Reporter)