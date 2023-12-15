Fresh Efforts to Secure Ukraine Aid: Senate Democrats Delay Holiday Break in Struggle for Border Compromise

Senate Democrats have decided to postpone their holiday break and remain in Washington next week in order to push for the passage of a bill that combines military support for Ukraine with stricter immigration measures at the US-Mexico border. The move comes as lawmakers on both sides of the discussion report progress towards reaching a compromise.

Led by Senator Chuck Schumer, the majority leader, Democrats hope that by extending the session, they can exert more pressure on Republicans to drop their opposition to the Ukraine funding bill. The decision reflects newfound optimism among Senate negotiators, who have been grappling with a border enforcement package. They now believe they are moving closer to a consensus.

Senator Schumer emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “If we believe something is important and urgent, we should stay and get the job done.” He called on White House officials and senators from both parties to work through the weekend to secure a border deal. Irrespective of the outcome, a vote will be held next week on the $110.5 billion security package. This measure was blocked by Republicans last week due to insufficient immigration policy changes.

Even if an agreement is reached in the coming days and the Ukraine bill progresses in the Senate, it will still face formidable challenges. Speaker Mike Johnson of the House, who is not involved in the border talks, has voiced skepticism about swift action, stating, “The House will not wait around to receive and debate a rushed product.”

Many Republican senators also doubt the feasibility of reaching a deal before Christmas. Senator Thom Tillis remarked that it is “a tall order,” while others cast doubt on the possibility of returning to negotiations next week.

In the absence of an agreement, Democrats on Capitol Hill and White House officials have accused House Republicans of abandoning Ukraine at a critical time. The failure to act has drawn criticism as the Ukrainians continue to face ongoing challenges.

In recent days, the involvement of White House aides and the Homeland Security Secretary, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, in the Senate’s closed-door talks on stricter border policies, has provided some glimmer of hope for a resolution. Discussions have centered around increased detention of migrants at the border and the implementation of expedited removal, a policy that enables swift deportation before asylum claims are made.

Despite concerns voiced by pro-immigrant lawmakers about potential negative consequences for migrants, many Democrats appear willing to accept stiffer immigration restrictions in exchange for progress on the border crisis. Senator Richard J. Durbin acknowledged that changes are necessary, stating, “What we currently see is unsustainable.”

Negotiators intend to continue working throughout the weekend, with Senator James Lankford, the lead negotiator for Republicans, affirming their commitment to the process.

Given the opposition within their own party, Democrats would need the support of at least 20 Republicans to secure any agreement. However, many Republicans are hesitant to back a deal that may fail in the House, as Republican leaders there are calling for more restrictive border policies than those currently being discussed in the Senate.

Some Republican senators have warned Senator Schumer against rushing a deal through the Senate in order to meet a pre-holiday deadline, as it would leave limited time for thorough review. Senator J.D. Vance cautioned that proceeding with such plans could result in a revolt among Republicans.

In their renewed efforts, Senate Democrats are demonstrating their commitment to securing aid for Ukraine and addressing the border crisis. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the path forward for crucial legislation and the fate of those affected by these pressing issues.

