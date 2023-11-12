Delhi under Smog: Schools Closed, Construction Halted as Pollution Crisis Worsens

Delhi, the capital of India, is grappling with a severe pollution crisis. In response to alarming levels of toxic smog, the authorities have taken a series of measures to mitigate the situation. Schools in Delhi have been temporarily closed, while construction activities have been put on hold. These steps were prompted by the city’s designation as the most polluted in the world by the Swiss air quality monitoring group, IQAir.

The city woke up to a thick layer of hazardous smog, causing discomfort among residents who reported experiencing irritation in their eyes and itchy throats. As a result, some schools have been ordered to remain closed for two days in order to protect the health of students and staff.

According to IQAir, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) reached a staggering 611, falling within the “hazardous” category. In comparison, a reading between 0-50 is considered good, while anything between 400-500 is deemed unhealthy. This alarming air pollution surge has been attributed to unfavorable meteorological conditions, an increase in farm fires, and winds carrying pollutants towards Delhi.

The burning of crop stubble in the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, which surround Delhi, further exacerbates the city’s pollution woes. Additionally, industrial emissions, vehicular exhaust fumes, dust from construction sites, and smoke from household fires all contribute to Delhi’s persistent pollution problem.

The Delhi government has implemented a ban on the entry of diesel buses and has announced the suspension of construction activities if the situation does not improve. In a bid to maintain air quality, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also prohibited fireworks displays during the remaining matches of the cricket World Cup held in the city.

The decline in air quality during the winter months in the Delhi region often coincides with a surge in respiratory illnesses. Vulnerable populations, such as young children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiac conditions, are particularly prone to the adverse effects of poor air quality. Dr. Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and former head of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), highlighted the impact of air pollution on vulnerable individuals, stating that it can hinder lung growth in children and exacerbate existing health problems in adults.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What measures has the Delhi government taken to combat pollution?

A: The Delhi government has closed schools and halted construction activities to address the pollution crisis. Additionally, a ban on the entry of diesel buses has been implemented.

Q: Why does Delhi experience severe pollution during the winter months?

A: Delhi’s pollution problem worsens during the winter months due to factors such as crop stubble burning in neighboring states, industrial emissions, vehicular exhaust fumes, and household fires.

Q: Who are the most vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality?

A: Vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions, are at a higher risk of experiencing adverse health effects due to poor air quality.