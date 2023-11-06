German Foreign Minister Condemns Hamas as Israel Prepares for Ground Operation

In the aftermath of the deadly attack by Hamas militants, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has traveled to Israel to express her solidarity and condemn the actions of Hamas. Baerbock held a press conference with her Israeli counterpart in Jerusalem, where she denounced Hamas for using residents as human shields.

The assault by Hamas on October 7th resulted in the deaths of over 1,400 people, predominantly civilians, prompting Israel to declare war on the Islamist group. In response, Israel launched a relentless bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 2,670 people, mostly civilians. As a result, over 1 million people have been forced to flee their homes while Israel prepares for a major ground operation in Gaza.

Amidst this turmoil, a recent poll conducted by the INSA independent opinion research institute revealed that a majority of Germans support Israel’s right to defend itself militarily against Hamas. Over 70% of respondents agreed that Israel has the right to use military force in self-defense.

While Baerbock’s visit to Israel aims to express solidarity and condemn Hamas, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also plans to travel to Israel and Egypt later this week. Scholz intends to discuss practical questions regarding the security situation and preventing further escalation of the conflict. Additionally, discussions on how humanitarian aid can be organized will take place, as Scholz emphasizes Israel’s right to defend itself.

German officials, including the ambassador to Berlin, Ron Prosor, have expressed hope that diplomatic efforts can lead to mediation and the protection of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Prosor calls for the Egyptian government to open the border crossing to provide a safe haven for Palestinians fleeing the imminent Israeli ground offensive.

As the situation in Israel and Gaza continues to unfold, international efforts to address the conflict and protect civilian lives remain of paramount importance. Germany, along with other countries, seeks to offer support, express solidarity, and encourage peaceful resolutions to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the escalating violence.