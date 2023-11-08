Germany Reaffirms Support for Ukraine with Additional Military Aid

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has stated his reluctance to supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles, citing constitutional limitations and concerns over an “escalation of the war.” However, Scholz announced that Germany will provide further military assistance to Kyiv in the form of another “Patriot” air defense system for the upcoming winter months.

While facing pressure from allies like the United Kingdom, who have already supplied Ukraine with their own cruise missiles, Scholz remains firm in his decision not to deliver the Taurus missiles at this time.

During a press conference, Scholz explained that any decision regarding the provision of cruise missiles requires careful consideration and must align with Germany’s constitutional obligations and available courses of action. He emphasized the need to prevent an escalation of the war and ensure Germany does not become directly involved in the conflict.

The chancellor’s concerns about constitutional constraints and potential risks associated with the use of Taurus missiles by Ukraine were reported by Bild. Scholz is wary that sharing geo-data of Russian targets with Ukraine could implicate Germany in a more active role in the conflict. Moreover, there are apprehensions that Ukraine might use the missiles to target the Kerch bridge, which connects occupied Crimea with Russia.

Security expert Christian Mölling, however, argues that once Germany hands over the cruise missiles to Ukraine, the country would not assume an active role in the war. Mölling dismisses Scholz’s concerns as “smoke grenades.”

Despite criticism from within his own party and calls for immediate missile delivery, Scholz aims to assuage concerns by highlighting the significance of providing another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed gratitude for Germany’s continued support in defending their freedom and people.

Germany’s commitment to assisting Ukraine remains strong, albeit in a different capacity. The provision of an additional air defense system reinforces their dedication to bolstering Ukraine’s defense capabilities while navigating the complexities of constitutional limitations and potential escalation in the conflict.