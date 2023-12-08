Scholz Urges Solidarity with Jewish Community as Hanukkah Commences

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, recently marked the start of Hanukkah by lighting the first candle on a 10-meter menorah in front of Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Addressing the crowd, Scholz emphasized the significance of this year’s celebration, calling for solidarity with the Jewish community in Germany.

In his speech, Scholz expressed concern over the rising antisemitic incidents in the country, particularly following the attacks by Hamas on Israel in October. He denounced these acts of terrorism and reiterated the fundamental right of Jewish citizens to freely practice their religion and live their lives without fear.

The event was attended by several prominent politicians, including Bundestag President Bärbel Bas and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner, along with the Israeli Ambassador to Germany, Ron Prosor. Relatives of Itai Svirsky, a German-Israeli who was kidnapped by Hamas, were also present.

Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal, the host of the event, praised Germany and Scholz as beacons of democracy. He emphasized the message of Hanukkah as a symbol of light triumphing over darkness and democracy prevailing over tyranny.

The festival of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration, will continue until December 15. Each night, a new candle will be lit at dusk to commemorate the miracle of the oil in the Jewish temple.

As antisemitic incidents continue to rise globally, it is imperative to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and promote understanding and acceptance. Hanukkah serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering inclusivity and protecting the rights of all citizens.

