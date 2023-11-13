Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called for a comprehensive pact to reduce bureaucracy and modernize Germany. The pact aims to simplify planning processes, expedite the digitization efforts, and accelerate the construction of new homes.

Scholz emphasized the need for cooperation between the government, opposition, and regional governments to overcome the overwhelming bureaucracy that plagues the country. He believes that by working together, Germany can shed its risk aversion and bureaucratic tendencies, ultimately making the country faster, more modern, and more secure.

The Chancellor’s plea comes as his government faces challenges, including low approval ratings and internal strife. Scholz’s governing coalition has already taken steps to reduce bureaucracy, such as introducing flat-rate tickets for regional public transport and expediting the construction of liquefied natural gas terminals.

Opposition leader Friedrich Merz echoed the sentiment that Germany is suffocating under excessive bureaucracy. He criticized the current government for creating more bureaucratic hurdles and pledged to halt any legislation that would further contribute to the issue.

Acknowledging the need for improvement, Scholz admitted that his coalition has engaged in excessive arguing and infighting in recent months. He expressed his commitment to resolving these internal conflicts and prioritizing unity within the government.

While Germany’s Chancellor sported a black eye patch and a bruised face, a result of a jogging accident over the weekend, it serves as a symbol of the state of the coalition. The constant scuffles and arguments have plagued the government’s effectiveness.

(Note: This article is a fictional creation and does not reflect real news or information.)