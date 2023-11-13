In a shocking turn of events, the Security Services of Ukraine (SBU) have uncovered the identities of the two individuals responsible for assisting in the planning of the tragic Hroza attack. The devastating missile strike on a wake last week claimed the lives of 53 innocent people. The SBU has revealed that the perpetrators are local residents, brothers named Volodymyr Mamon and Dmytro Mamon.

These brothers, who were aged 30 and 23 respectively, were once part of the community in Hroza. However, during the region’s occupation, they switched their allegiance to the Rashists, siding with the occupying authorities. Documents released by the SBU indicate that Dmytro was a traffic policeman, while Volodymyr served as a police escort driver under the occupying forces.

Following the liberation of Hroza by Ukraine in September of last year, the brothers fled to Russia. Once there, they embarked on a devious mission to remotely cultivate a network of informants. Posing as friendly individuals, they engaged in conversations and correspondence with unsuspecting locals through messaging platforms. By exploiting these interactions, the traitorous duo extracted vital information about the deployment of defense forces and mass events in the region.

Disturbingly, the recent information gathered by the brothers revolved around the reburial of a soldier who had lost his life a month after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Tragically, this intel was subsequently relayed to the Russian forces, who deployed an Iskander missile to strike the gathering at the wake. The SBU reveals that the brothers were fully aware that their actions would lead to the loss of innocent lives, including people from their own village who had unwittingly aided them with valuable information.

The SBU has released incriminating evidence that sheds light on the brothers’ activities. Documents and screenshots of phone conversations have been made public, unmasking their insidious tactics in collecting sensitive information.

Presently, the SBU is conducting intensive efforts to locate and apprehend the brothers, ensuring that they face the due consequences for their heinous actions. Volodymyr Mamon is already on trial in absentia in a court in Poltava for the grave offense of high treason. The SBU leaves no stone unturned as their relentless pursuit of justice continues.

