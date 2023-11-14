Saudi Arabia Wary of Full Normalization with Israel, Seeking Interim Steps

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed his hesitancy to fully normalize ties with Israel and his reluctance to reach an agreement with the current hardline government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This revelation, reported by The Wall Street Journal, marks a significant shift in Saudi Arabia’s position on possible reconciliation with Israel.

While US officials have emphasized that the path to an Israel-Saudi deal is not an all-or-nothing approach and that they support interim steps towards normalization, the crown prince’s stance suggests that Riyadh may only be willing to go as far as intermediate measures, rather than a comprehensive accord like the one signed between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

This is the first time a Saudi official has suggested such limitations, indicating potential obstacles to securing a full normalization deal. The opposition to Palestinian sovereignty within Netanyahu’s government further complicates the peace process, as meaningful compromises and steps towards a two-state solution will be necessary. Notably, this report also highlights Riyadh’s discomfort with any kind of agreement with the current Israeli coalition.

While conflicting messages have been attributed to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, it is believed by US officials that he is genuinely interested in reaching an agreement. The United States and Saudi Arabia have reportedly agreed on broad terms for a potential Israel-Saudi deal, which include major security guarantees from the US to Saudi Arabia, Riyadh distancing itself from China, and Israel taking significant strides towards establishing an independent Palestinian state.

Specific details of this potential agreement are expected to be negotiated over the next nine to twelve months. However, the White House denied the report, stating that there are no agreed-upon negotiations or frameworks for normalization. Nevertheless, US President Joe Biden has expressed a commitment to continue discussions and efforts to move towards normalization.

It is worth noting that Saudi Arabia has expressed its desire for a NATO-like mutual security treaty with the United States, a civilian nuclear program monitored by the US, and the ability to purchase advanced weaponry. In return, the US seeks a substantial aid package for Palestinian institutions, Saudi curtailment of deals with Chinese technology firms, and support for various security and diplomatic initiatives.

The specific steps that Israel will need to take regarding the Palestinians have yet to be fully determined. Saudi Arabia recognizes the importance of including the Palestinians in any agreement due to public sentiment in the kingdom and its role as the guardian of Muslim holy sites. However, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shown little enthusiasm for the current Palestinian leadership.

Despite the uncertainties and complexities surrounding a potential Israel-Saudi deal, Israeli officials remain optimistic that any decision made by the United States will address their concerns. While the road ahead may be challenging, the pursuit of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia continues to be a topic of great interest and significance.

FAQ

Q: Has Saudi Arabia shown any willingness to fully normalize ties with Israel?

A: According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed hesitancy in fully normalizing ties and reaching an agreement with the current Israeli government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This indicates a shift in Saudi Arabia’s position on potential reconciliation with Israel.

Q: Are the United States and Saudi Arabia actively working towards an Israel-Saudi deal?

A: While the report suggests that broad terms for a potential deal have been agreed upon, the White House denies the existence of any agreed-upon negotiations or frameworks for normalization. However, the US administration has expressed a commitment to continue discussions and efforts towards normalization.

Q: What are the key factors hampering a potential agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia?

A: Efforts to secure a normalization deal face challenges due to opposition within Netanyahu’s government towards Palestinian sovereignty. Any agreement would require significant steps towards reviving the two-state solution, which poses complicating factors. Additionally, Riyadh has shown discomfort with the current Israeli coalition, adding to the complexity of negotiations.

Q: What are the main demands made by Saudi Arabia in a potential deal with Israel?

A: Saudi Arabia seeks a NATO-like mutual security treaty, a monitored civilian nuclear program, and the ability to purchase advanced weaponry from the United States. In return, the US expects a substantial aid package for Palestinian institutions, curtailment of deals with Chinese technology firms, and support for various security and diplomatic initiatives.

Q: What steps does Israel need to take regarding the Palestinian issue in negotiations with Saudi Arabia?

A: Specific steps that Israel will need to take regarding the Palestinians have not been determined yet. Riyadh recognizes the importance of including the Palestinians in any agreement for political and religious reasons. However, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shown little enthusiasm for the current Palestinian leadership.