Saudi Arabia Puts Normalization with Israel on Hold Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Saudi Arabia has decided to halt the process of normalizing relations with Israel in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, according to anonymous sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking. The US-brokered talks, aimed at establishing diplomatic ties between the two nations, will be delayed due to the recent surge in violence. While senior US officials have acknowledged that the conflict has disrupted the normalization effort, they have emphasized that it is not being abandoned entirely.

The assault launched by Hamas on October 7, resulting in the loss of over 1,300 lives, was seen by analysts as an attempt to thwart the normalization process with Saudi Arabia. The terrorist onslaught, aimed primarily at Israeli civilians, sparked a fierce Israeli response.

In response to the escalating military situation in Gaza, Saudi Arabia has called for an urgent meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a bloc of 57 Muslim countries. The OIC aims to address the deteriorating conditions in Gaza and the surrounding region, with a focus on the impact on civilian lives and overall security and stability.

While these developments unfold, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently held a historic phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, highlighting their ongoing efforts towards normalization. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Riyadh as part of his Middle East diplomatic tour coincided with these events.

Prior to the conflict, Saudi Arabia had expressed optimism about the prospect of normalizing relations with Israel, a significant step for the conservative kingdom that holds the religious responsibility of safeguarding Islam’s two holiest sites. However, concerns about the fate of Palestinians in Gaza, particularly regarding the displacement of civilians and the continuous targeting of defenseless individuals, has led Saudi Arabia to voice its disapproval of Israel’s actions.

With the situation in Gaza remaining tense, the future of Saudi Arabia’s normalization process with Israel will be put on hold until there is a resolution to the ongoing conflict. The focus now shifts to the urgent meeting called by Saudi Arabia to address the immediate challenges and find a path towards a peaceful resolution.