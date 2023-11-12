Saudi Arabia Moves Away from Arab Peace Initiative and Considers Normalizing Relations with Israel

Saudi Arabia is undergoing a significant shift in its approach to the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict by moving away from the Arab Peace Initiative it sponsored over 20 years ago. According to three officials familiar with the matter, Saudi Arabia is preparing for the possibility of normalizing relations with Israel without requiring the establishment of a Palestinian state. This shift comes as Saudi Arabia engages in talks with the Biden administration on the normalization of relations with Israel.

While Saudi officials continue to publicly emphasize their support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, privately, these statements are increasingly seen as mere lip service. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, has recently hinted at the possibility of normalizing ties with Israel in exchange for concessions that fall short of statehood for the Palestinians. This marks a departure from the previous stance that normalization would only occur once a two-state solution had been achieved.

The senior Saudi official involved in the talks stated that the Arab Peace Initiative is not currently on the table, but the Saudis are unlikely to publicly declare its irrelevance due to their significant investment in the proposal. Similarly, a senior Palestinian official acknowledged that Saudi Arabia is willing to set aside the formula of the Arab Peace Initiative in favor of a pathway to statehood. Saudi Arabia is driven by its own interests in securing measures such as a mutual defense pact with the Biden administration, access to advanced military equipment, and support for a civilian nuclear program.

While the Arab Peace Initiative received a blow with the Abraham Accords in 2020, which saw other Arab countries normalizing ties with Israel, Saudi Arabia recognizes that it cannot carry the initiative alone. The continued support for the proposal serves as a form of public diplomacy, sending important signals to Israel and resonating politically at home. The current Israeli government, however, is unlikely to engage in discussions regarding an end to the occupation before considering normalization with Israel.

In their negotiations with the United States, Saudi Arabia prioritizes existential defense questions and is unwilling to compromise its own security by prioritizing maximal concessions for the Palestinians. Instead, Saudi Arabia may settle for steps such as significant financial aid to the Palestinian Authority, transferring Israeli-controlled territory to the PA, limiting strategic settlement activity, a commitment against the annexation of the West Bank, and a general commitment to a two-state solution.

While Palestinian officials are pushing for mutual cessation of unilateral actions and irreversible steps that contribute to a “diplomatic horizon” for a future deal, these measures might be met with resistance from the current Israeli government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and members of the Likud party have expressed opposition to any concessions made to the Palestinians, which could potentially destabilize the Israeli government.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is the Arab Peace Initiative?

A: The Arab Peace Initiative is a proposal that offers Israel normalized ties with the Arab world in exchange for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Q: What are the Abraham Accords?

A: The Abraham Accords are agreements signed in 2020 between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, to normalize relations and promote regional cooperation.

Q: What are the potential compromises Saudi Arabia may accept regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict?

A: Saudi Arabia may be willing to provide significant financial aid, transfer Israeli-controlled territory to the Palestinian Authority, limit settlement activity, prevent West Bank annexation, and commit to a two-state solution.