Saudi Arabia’s Unique Role in the Ukraine Peace Summit

Saudi Arabia’s ancient Red Sea port city of Jeddah may seem like an unlikely location to discuss peace in Ukraine. However, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, believes he can play a significant role in cooling down the world’s fiercest conflict. Last year, MBS was involved in the release of Western mercenaries captured by Russian forces during the Ukraine conflict. Now, he is hosting a summit in Saudi Arabia to promote peace discussions.

This summit has been seen as a boon for Ukraine, as it challenges Russia’s narrative that the country is only supported by Western nations. Ukrainian officials expect representatives from as many as 40 nations, including the United States and India, to attend the summit. Their goal is to develop a unified vision and explore the possibilities of holding a future Global Peace Summit.

It is worth noting that Russia will only be monitoring the summit and will not be attending. This raises concerns that the summit could be short-lived and lack lasting impact. Despite this, Ukrainian officials remain hopeful that the summit will unite the world around Ukraine, and the White House is sending National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to attend.

What sets this summit apart from previous discussions is Saudi Arabia’s neutrality in the conflict. Unlike Denmark, the host of the previous peace session, Saudi Arabia has not taken a side in the war. Additionally, MBS holds leverage and influence in the region. His involvement could potentially bring new perspectives and diplomatic opportunities for finding a resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

While the previous peace summit did not generate significant headlines or lead to progress on Ukraine’s prerequisite for peace, the involvement of Saudi Arabia and the potential for direct conversations between nations and Ukrainian officials offers a glimmer of hope for a diplomatic resolution. The spotlight is now on Saudi Arabia as it takes on a unique role in the quest for peace in Ukraine.