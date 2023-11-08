Saudi Arabia Appoints First Non-Resident Ambassador to Palestine

In a significant move, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, has been appointed as the first Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary to the “State of Palestine.” This development comes amidst speculation about a potential normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel. While this appointment is seen as a positive step towards formalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Palestine, it also reinforces the kingdom’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Previously, Palestinian officials in Ramallah had expressed concern about being excluded from negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. However, the appointment of Al-Sudairi as ambassador to Palestine is being hailed as a diplomatic and historic victory by a senior Palestinian official. It reflects the kingdom’s unwavering support for the Palestinian issue and its determination to maintain strong brotherly relations between the two countries.

Al-Sudairi, who will continue to serve as ambassador to Jordan, will also assume the role of Consul-General in Jerusalem. He presented his credentials to Majdi Al-Khalidi, Diplomatic Affairs Advisor to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, symbolizing the official nature of the appointment. Al-Sudairi expressed gratitude and thanked King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the opportunity to serve as the ambassador to the “State of Palestine.”

The Saudi Ministry emphasized that this appointment is a crucial step to enhance the already strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Palestine. It is expected to benefit both sides and deepen cooperation in various fields. Al-Khalidi echoed these sentiments, praising Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and underscoring the importance of the bilateral relationship.

In recent days, there have been reports of a potential normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia. However, this appointment sends a strong message that Saudi Arabia’s relations with Palestine will not be compromised. The move comes in the wake of a meeting between President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan’s King Abdullah, who discussed the possible deal. To further consolidate support, President Abbas is set to attend a tripartite summit with the leaders of Egypt and Jordan, where they will coordinate efforts to address regional and international challenges, as well as advocate for the legitimate rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Overall, Saudi Arabia’s appointment of a Non-Resident Ambassador to Palestine marks a significant milestone, reiterating the kingdom’s commitment to the Palestinian cause and formalizing its relationship with Palestine. It serves as a testament to the strong ties between the two nations and paves the way for enhanced collaboration in the future.