New Perspectives on the Growing Relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia

The historic presence of Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz at a conference in Riyadh has sparked intrigue and speculation about the potential for closer ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Although there was no reported meeting between Katz and his Saudi counterpart, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed bin Aqil al-Khateeb publicly acknowledged the Israeli delegation, signaling a possible thaw in relations between the two countries.

Amidst his visit, Katz has held meetings with various foreign officials, including counterparts from Monaco, Malta, Albania, Greece, as well as ministers from Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain. This marks the first time an Israeli minister has led a delegation to Saudi Arabia, representing a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations.

Katz emphasized the importance of tourism as a bridge between nations, highlighting its potential to bring people and cultures together. He expressed hope for increased cooperation in the field of tourism, recognizing the positive impact it can have on fostering economic progress and promoting understanding.

The growing closeness between Israel and Saudi Arabia has also caught the attention of the United States, with the Biden administration actively engaging both countries in efforts to broker a normalization deal. Saudi Arabia has expressed interest in a major mutual defense pact and significant arms deals with the US, alongside Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. While progress is being made, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman stressed that the Palestinian issue remains important in the process. He also asserted that Saudi Arabia would need to obtain a nuclear weapon if Iran were to possess one.

In addition to Katz’s visit, there have been other significant interactions between the two countries. An Israeli delegation recently traveled to Saudi Arabia as observers for a UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting, marking another milestone in bilateral engagement. Furthermore, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi is scheduled to attend a UN conference in Riyadh, further solidifying the momentum in relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

As the relationship between Israel and Saudi Arabia continues to evolve, it is evident that both countries see value in expanding cooperation and pursuing strategic partnerships. While there are still challenges to be addressed, the shared interests and mutual benefits of enhanced relations are becoming increasingly apparent.

