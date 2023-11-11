New Article:

Saudi Man Receives Harshest Punishment for Expressing Dissent Online

In a recent and severe incident of digital crackdown, a retired teacher in Saudi Arabia has been sentenced to death for his critical tweets against the country’s leadership. The case of Mohammad Alghamdi, a mid-50s individual, is the first instance of a death penalty solely based on online activities, specifically on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and YouTube. While the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has implemented significant reforms to modernize Saudi society, dissent and criticism have faced an equally forceful response.

Alghamdi, a resident of Mecca and a father of seven, had a meager following of 10 individuals across two anonymous accounts on the social media platform. According to human rights organizations, he utilized his online presence to condemn alleged government corruption, often sharing posts made by more well-known government critics. Twitter, known as X in Saudi Arabia, has historically been a space for citizens to voice their frustrations with government policies.

However, even with the protection of anonymous accounts, users were not shielded from Saudi prosecution. The means by which Saudi authorities identified Alghamdi is uncertain. In other cases, Saudi users’ identities were revealed, leading to their arrest and lengthy prison sentences. A former Twitter employee’s conviction in the United States exposed the practice of passing confidential user data of Saudi government critics to the authorities.

Lina Alhathloul, from the human rights group ALQST, emphasizes that the consequences of these cases send a clear message: there is no safety for those who express dissent. The fear of persecution has led many to self-censor and restrict their views, turning Twitter into the final frontier of open discussion, even if done anonymously.

This verdict has sparked concerns among activists and human rights organizations. Alghamdi’s case is particularly notable due to the minimal impact of his online presence compared to the severity of his sentencing. It is crucial to note that he has the option to appeal the verdict.

