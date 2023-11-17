Saudi Man Sentenced to Capital Punishment for Social Media Activity: Illustration of a Wider Repression

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — In a startling verdict, a Saudi court has handed down a death sentence to an individual for his online posts on the popular social media platform X and his activities on YouTube. This case represents the latest example of the kingdom’s escalating crackdown on dissent, sparking condemnation both domestically and internationally.

The defendant, Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, received his death sentence after being accused of numerous charges including “betraying his religion,” “disturbing the security of society,” and “impugning the kingdom and the crown prince.” These accusations were based on his significant online presence and the act of sharing critical content from other individuals.

While Saudi officials have provided no specific reason for targeting al-Ghamdi, it is worth noting that his brother, Saeed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi, is a vocal critic of the Saudi government residing in the United Kingdom. This connection has raised concerns among activists, who believe that the authorities are using the imprisonment and sentencing of family members as a form of pressure to force dissidents to return to the country.

The judgment against al-Ghamdi has drawn immediate condemnation from various human rights organizations around the world. This high-profile case has further highlighted the extent of repression and arbitrary measures employed by the Saudi government to stifle any form of dissent.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has increasingly come under scrutiny for its human rights record. The country has gained notoriety as one of the world’s top executioners, trailing only China and Iran. According to Amnesty International, the kingdom executed 196 individuals in 2022 alone, marking the highest number in the past three decades. In March of that year, Saudi Arabia conducted the largest known mass execution in modern history, putting to death 81 individuals in a single day.

However, al-Ghamdi’s case stands out amidst this troubling backdrop. It represents the first instance in the current wave of repression where the death penalty has been imposed solely for online activity. This development is a grave cause for concern, as it signifies an alarming escalation in the Saudi government’s attempts to suppress freedom of expression.

FAQ

– What was Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi sentenced to death for?

Mohammed bin Nasser al-Ghamdi was sentenced to death for his activity on social media platforms, specifically for his posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) and his activities on YouTube. His charges include betraying his religion, disturbing the security of society, conspiring against the government, and impugning the kingdom and the crown prince.

– Why is his case significant?

Al-Ghamdi’s case is significant because it highlights the intensifying crackdown on dissent in Saudi Arabia, including the use of harsh punishments for online behavior. It has drawn international criticism and raised concerns about the extent of repression in the country.

– How many executions does Saudi Arabia carry out?

Saudi Arabia is among the top three executioners globally, following China and Iran. In 2022, the country executed 196 individuals, the highest number recorded by Amnesty International in the past 30 years.

– What is the Saudi government’s response to criticism?

The Saudi government has not provided an official response to the criticism surrounding al-Ghamdi’s case. It is worth noting that the authorities often remain silent or offer limited comments on cases related to repression and human rights abuses.

– How are family members used as leverage by the Saudi government?

Activists and individuals targeted by the Saudi government have reported instances where arrests of family members have been used as a means to pressure dissidents living abroad into returning to the country. This strategy aims to jeopardize the safety and freedom of those who criticize the government from outside Saudi Arabia.

(Source: Amnesty International)