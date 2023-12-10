Saudi Arabia’s Resistance to COP28 Raises Flags in Climate Talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The recent opposition from oil-exporting countries against a COP28 deal to end fossil fuel use has raised concerns and shed light on the critical state of affairs, according to the German climate envoy. The pushback suggests a sense of panic among these nations as they recognize the existential threat posed to their industry.

Last week, as ministers gathered in Dubai for the U.N. climate talks, the OPEC cartel, along with other oil-rich nations, urged their members to reject any agreement aimed at reducing fossil fuel production. This appeal triggered heated debates over the weekend as officials strived to finalize the deal before COP28’s deadline on Tuesday.

Jennifer Morgan, Germany’s special envoy for international climate action, perceives this letter as an extraordinary admission from the oil industry. It signifies their recognition of the far-reaching consequences of these climate talks for their business model. It is either a response born out of panic or a realization of the extent of the discussions at hand.

This year’s climate talks have witnessed a significant focus on fossil fuels, marking a departure from previous years where they were largely ignored. Fossil fuels, notorious for their contribution to global warming, have taken center stage as the impacts of climate change intensify and renewable energy sources become increasingly affordable.

However, the issue of transitioning away from oil, gas, and coal has become a major point of contention at COP28, particularly in a region where major oil and gas producers are located. Discussions are intense as officials endeavor to formulate language that can garner support from the nearly 200 participating countries. The UAE presidency of COP28 assumes the responsibility of seeking consensus among the nations.

Over the weekend, draft texts presented various options for a commitment to “phase out” fossil fuels, but Saudi Arabia and the Arab negotiators have staunchly resisted this language. In fact, it is reported that they even stormed out of a meeting room, expressing their concerns about targeting energy sources instead of emissions.

Saudi Arabia’s Albara Tawfiq reiterated these concerns during a public session, emphasizing the need to focus on reducing emissions while ensuring energy security and universal access to affordable energy. This statement echoes the sentiments shared by OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais in Dubai during the discussions.

Even prior to the start of COP28, it was evident that convincing Saudi Arabia to support a fossil fuel phaseout would be immensely challenging. Oil remains the backbone of the Saudi economy, despite ongoing efforts to diversify.

The pressure now rests on the presidency to manage this situation after hearing from all parties involved. However, the resistance displayed by Saudi Arabia raises flags and questions about the potential impact on the outcome of COP28. Achieving a consensus among nations with diverging interests is no easy task, but the urgency to address climate change demands immediate action.

