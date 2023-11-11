The Saudi Arabia Connection: Unveiling the 9/11 Attacks

In a recent interview with Fox News, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia addressed pressing questions surrounding his country’s alleged involvement in the 9/11 attacks. This controversial topic has long haunted the memories of Americans, as 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi nationals.

When asked about the 9/11 victims’ families and their belief that the Saudi government supported or facilitated the hijackers, Prince Mohammed expressed deep empathy for their losses. He acknowledged the well-known fact that the attacks were orchestrated by Osama bin Laden, but vehemently denied any connection between the Saudi government and the terrorist acts.

Prince Mohammed argued that Saudi Arabia was also a victim of bin Laden’s campaign of terror, which included numerous attacks targeting the kingdom itself. He emphasized the illogical nature of collaborating with someone who had orchestrated such atrocities against Saudi Arabia and its people. According to him, bin Laden’s ultimate goal was to create a rift between Saudi Arabia and the United States, and if Americans were to believe that the Saudi government was involved in 9/11, then bin Laden had succeeded in his malicious plan.

While the prince’s statements may shed some light on the Saudi perspective, 9/11 Families United, an organization representing the families of 9/11 victims, maintains that Saudi Arabia is actively withholding access to crucial government records related to the attacks. These records are currently being sought in federal court, but the Saudi government’s legal team is aggressively opposing their release.

Earlier this year, evidence released by the FBI appeared to contradict Saudi claims about their involvement in the attacks. Lawyers for the 9/11 families argued that this evidence warranted the reopening of the case and further investigation into Saudi Arabia’s intelligence service. However, the judge presiding over the case has yet to be convinced.

As the legal battle continues, the Saudi government has filed a motion to dismiss the case altogether, with arguments scheduled to be heard this fall.

It is important to note that there are ongoing discussions and debates surrounding these allegations, and the truth may still be elusive. As the world waits for more answers, the significance of the 9/11 attacks and any potential involvement by foreign governments remains an important area of investigation and reflection.

