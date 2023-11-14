Saudi Arabia Takes Initiative to Resolve Ukraine Conflict, Engage Non-Western Countries

Saudi Arabia has initiated talks to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as reported by Saudi state media. Despite no participation from Russia, senior officials from approximately 40 countries, including the US, China, South Africa, and India, are attending the discussions in Jeddah, a coastal city on the Red Sea.

The objective of the two-day summit is for Ukraine and its allies to reach an agreement on crucial principles that will lead to a peaceful resolution of the 17-month conflict. Additionally, they aim to persuade non-Western nations, which have maintained neutrality due to their close ties with Moscow, to support the resolution.

The delegates, led by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s aides, will review his comprehensive 10-point peace plan, which emphasizes Russia’s withdrawal from Ukrainian territory and the return of Crimea to Kyiv’s control.

Although the talks’ aim to produce a joint statement remains uncertain, related parties have acknowledged the challenges ahead. Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, expressed confidence in the truth being on their side. He emphasized the importance of sharing principles and uniting the global community around Ukraine. President Zelenskyy also stressed the need for a fair and honest end to Russian aggression, emphasizing its benefits for the entire world.

Despite Russia’s absence, the Kremlin has stated its intention to closely monitor the talks. Nevertheless, due to the ongoing conflict, there are currently no direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Saudi Arabia, the largest exporter of crude oil globally, has positioned itself as a potential mediator in the war, despite its close association with Russia concerning oil policies. Riyadh has supported UN Security Council resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion and unilateral annexation of eastern Ukrainian territory. Furthermore, the kingdom facilitated a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia last year.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership, Saudi Arabia has sought an expanded role on the world stage and has aimed to diversify its relationships beyond its traditional ties with the US. It hosted President Zelenskyy at an Arab summit in Jeddah, where he criticized certain Arab leaders for turning a blind eye to the sufferings caused by Russia’s invasion.

China, which considers itself a neutral party, has also expressed willingness to mediate in the conflict despite criticism from Western nations regarding its close relationship with Russia. In March, Beijing successfully brokered a resumption of ties between Saudi Arabia and its arch-regional foe, Iran. China will be sending its special representative for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, to participate in the talks.

Similarly, India, with its longstanding ties with Russia, has refrained from condemning Russia for its involvement in the war. Furthermore, India has increased its imports of Russian oil. Both China and India’s participation in the talks symbolize their interest in resolving the conflict and promoting stability in the region.

As the talks progress, their outcomes will be closely monitored to determine their effectiveness in finding a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict while successfully engaging non-Western countries.