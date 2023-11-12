Saudi Forces Commit Grave Human Rights Violations at Yemen Border, According to Report

A shocking report has revealed that Saudi security forces have been responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Ethiopian migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross the border between Saudi Arabia and Yemen. The report, released by Human Rights Watch, states that the killings were carried out at close range, with the use of explosive weapons, and could potentially constitute crimes against humanity.

The report, based on interviews with witnesses and analysis of various forms of evidence, including photos, videos, and satellite imagery dating back to 2021, details a disturbing pattern of killings that the organization describes as widespread and systematic. If proven to be part of a deliberate Saudi government policy to target and murder migrants, these acts would be deemed as crimes against humanity.

The report accuses Saudi forces, including border guards and possibly specialized units, of carrying out the killings of “hundreds, possibly thousands” of Ethiopians in recent years. Survivors and detainees have also reportedly been subjected to torture, rape, and other inhumane treatment. The Saudi Foreign Ministry has not responded to requests for comment, and Human Rights Watch has not received a response from multiple Saudi institutions.

Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen have previously been labeled as war crimes, with many relying on support from the United States. The United States considers Saudi Arabia to be an important strategic partner and has provided training to Saudi security forces, including the border guard.

The alleged abuses have taken place against the backdrop of conflicts and crises in both Yemen and Ethiopia, leading to increased migration from the Horn of Africa to the Arabian Peninsula. Ethiopia has experienced violent conflict in its Tigray region, resulting in a humanitarian disaster and mass displacement. As a result, more than 24 million people in Ethiopia have required humanitarian assistance. Human Rights Watch estimates that over 90 percent of migrants traveling to Saudi Arabia along the “Eastern Route” are Ethiopian, fleeing war, hunger, and persecution.

The journey itself is treacherous, starting in the Horn of Africa, crossing the Gulf of Aden, and navigating through war-torn Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province. About 750,000 Ethiopians currently live in Saudi Arabia, the majority of whom arrived through irregular means.

Both Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement have been accused of mistreating migrants, holding them in poor conditions, and subjecting them to abuse. Human Rights Watch calls for independent and impartial investigations into the alleged crimes, including by the United Nations. However, the organization expresses doubts about Saudi Arabia’s willingness to conduct a meaningful investigation given its past record of failing to address serious human rights abuses.

The findings of this report shed light on the grave human rights violations taking place at the Saudi-Yemen border, highlighting the urgent need for accountability and justice for the victims. It calls upon the international community to take action and ensure that those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.

FAQ

What is the “Eastern Route” referenced in the article?

The “Eastern Route” is a dangerous migration path that starts in the Horn of Africa, crosses the Gulf of Aden, and goes through war-torn Yemen to reach Saudi Arabia’s Jizan province.

How many Ethiopians live in Saudi Arabia?

Approximately 750,000 Ethiopians currently live in Saudi Arabia, with the majority having arrived through irregular means.

What international organization called the alleged abuses at the Saudi-Yemen border war crimes?

No specific international organization is mentioned in the article as calling the alleged abuses war crimes. However, previous Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen have been labeled as war crimes.

(Original source: humanrights.watch)