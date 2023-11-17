Saudi Crown Prince Optimistic About Progress Towards Normalization with Israel

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) expressed optimism about the ongoing process of normalization with Israel, marking the first public acknowledgement of this development. In an interview with Fox News, MBS stated that each day brings them closer to reaching an agreement, describing it as a serious and historic deal. The Biden administration has been engaged in discussions with Saudi Arabia on this matter for several months, aiming to achieve a foreign policy victory for President Biden and potentially improve Israel’s acceptance in the Muslim world.

While most Arab and Islamic states do not recognize Israel, Saudi Arabia has played a significant role through its proposal of the “Arab Peace initiative” in 2002. This initiative offered Israel security and normal relations with 57 Arab and Muslim countries in exchange for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories. MBS hopes that the normalization deal will contribute to easing the lives of Palestinians, without explicitly calling for an independent Palestinian state, which has been Riyadh’s official stance for the past two decades.

MBS reiterated the importance of resolving the Palestinian issue and expressed his desire to see Israel become an active participant in the Middle East. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has prioritized normalization with Saudi Arabia, but it remains uncertain how his right-wing coalition will respond to possible demands for concessions to the Palestinians.

During a recent meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu, discussion on normalization efforts took place, highlighting the significance of this topic. A senior US official mentioned that progress has been made, but there is still a long way to go, particularly in addressing the fundamental issues between Israelis and Palestinians.

Regarding Iran, MBS adopted a conciliatory approach, acknowledging Iran’s efforts to improve relations with Saudi Arabia. While the kingdom supports Iran’s progress, MBS drew a clear line at the acquisition of a nuclear weapon. He emphasized that if Iran were to possess a nuclear bomb, Saudi Arabia would pursue one as well, although Saudi Arabia does not desire such a scenario.

Furthermore, MBS revealed that China played a mediating role in the landmark reestablishment of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He clarified that while Saudi Arabia did not choose China as the mediator, Beijing made the choice to undertake this role. This development comes amidst Saudi Arabia’s strengthened ties with China as tensions between the United States and China escalate.

In addition, MBS hinted at the possibility of seeking alternative security partners if the United States fails to meet Saudi Arabia’s requirements in the context of the Israeli normalization talks. Riyadh has reportedly been seeking concessions from the US, including security guarantees and assistance with its civilian nuclear program, in exchange for potential recognition of Israel. Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have expressed concerns about perceived diminishing US interest in their security, despite efforts by the White House to alleviate such worries.

In conclusion, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s optimism regarding the progress towards normalization with Israel reveals an evolving dynamic in the Gulf region. While challenges remain, the potential impact of this normalization deal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and regional stability cannot be underestimated.

